Welp, it’s happening again — after none of the candidates in Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate election were able to secure 50% of the votes, Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker are officially headed towards a runoff. The upcoming election will be Georgia’s second Senate runoff in two years, and the people are tired, y’all. Word of a runoff came as a disappointment to those following the race on Twitter, but in true Twitter fashion, it didn’t take long for users to turn the not-so-happy-ending into seriously LOL-worthy memes about (another) Georgia Senate runoff race. So if the runoff has got you feeling run down, don’t worry, because these 11 number memes know exactly how you feel.

On Nov. 9, the Associated Press projected the Georgia race for U.S. Senate between Warnock and Walker, a former football player, would go to a runoff when it became clear there weren’t enough uncounted votes left to push either candidate over the 50% threshold. As of the afternoon of Nov. 9, Warnock had 49.4% of the vote, while Walker had 48.5%, per The New York Times. But in Georgia, any result in which a candidate has less than 50% plus-one of the vote automatically triggers a runoff.

It still feels like the results of the last runoff election just came in yesterday: In case you need a refresher, during the 2020 presidential election, Georgia had two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs that year, after former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired for health reasons. But both elections resulted in a runoff, which was held in January 2021. In the end, Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff pulled out the wins in their respective races, which led to Democrats securing the majority in the chamber. Warnock was elected to complete the term Isakson won in 2016, which is why he’s up for reelection after only two years in office.

So, here we go again. The incumbent senator and Republican hopeful will go head to head for a second time on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images

As you can imagine, people are pretty tired of hearing the words “Georgia,” “senate,” and “runoff” in the same sentence. But the 2022 midterm results, as frustrating as they are, prompted some pretty top notch memes that are perfect for laughing through the pain. That has to count for something, right?

Twitter user @_beeeeks set the mood with this upsettingly accurate tweet.

This runoff is stressful in its own right, but it’s nothing compared to the last race.

At least @MullinaxWX knows how to look on the bright side.

Everybody say, “thank you, @solarsaber_,” for all their hard work as a Georgia voter.

If you think you’re tired, just imagine how tired Sen. Warnock is.

No, this tweet from @MalikThaElite isn’t from two years ago, though it definitely could’ve been.

Georgia voters have been going through it, people.

LOL.

This tweet from @joshpawlik_ is just too accurate.

As David Rose once said, “that’s a write-off.”

Same, @ZachGilyard, same.

As of Nov. 9, control of the Senate is still up for grabs, with both Democrats and Republicans claiming 48 seats each. Besides Georgia, the last states with Senate races waiting to be called are Nevada and Arizona. Depending on how long it takes to finalize the results, we might not know which party will earn the majority until the Dec. 6 runoff election.