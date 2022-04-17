This New Frosted Flakes Flavor Will Make Your Milk Taste Like A Strawberry Milkshake

Cereal lovers know that the sweetened milk leftover once you get to the bottom of the bowl is a total treat. Thankfully, you can upgrade the post-cereal experience with Frosted Flakes’ new cereal flavors — including Strawberry Milkshake and Cinnamon French Toast — that’ll transform not only the taste of your milk but also the color. If you’re ready to sweeten your mornings (and add a splash of color to your bowl), Frosted Flakes’ new Strawberry Milkshake and Cinnamon French Toast flavors are launching this spring.

Frosted Flakes’ new cereals are officially dropping at nationwide retailers in May, so you can prepare to switch the bites into your usual breakfast routine soon. The lineup features three new flavors that are all about taking the classic post-cereal milk experience to the next level with offerings that taste sweet and turn your milk a different color.

The collection kicks off with Frosted Flakes’ Strawberry Milkshake flavor, which is inspired by the flavors of an OG strawberry milkshake. You can expect hints of strawberry combined with creamy notes with each spoonful of the cereal. Once you’re all done chowin’ down, you can sip on the flavored milk, which will be a bright pink color.

For some sweet cinnamon goodness, check out Frosted Flakes’ Cinnamon French Toast flavor, which pays tribute to the breakfast French toast you know and love. It blends caramelized brown sugar with maple syrup flavor and cinnamon spice on corn flakes that are toasted golden.

Rounding out the collection is Frosted Flakes Chocolate flavor, which puts a twist on classic corn flakes with sweet cocoa and vanilla flavor. Of course, you can expect your milk to turn into a chocolatey brown color that’ll taste as good as it looks.

If you’re ready to get a taste of the three new Frosted Flakes flavors, you can purchase the cereals for $4.49 per 13.5-ounce box or $6.29 per 24-ounce box.

When you head out to get your hands on Frosted Flakes’ new cereal flavors when it drops in May, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.