Say goodbye to the hassle of making your own drinks at home, because Flying Embers is bringing the bartender to you with a brand new line of ready-to-drink cocktail sips. That’s right, gone are the days of muddling, shaking, and stirring, because Flying Embers’ canned margaritas and mojitos will upgrade your poolside sips with no prep whatsoever. If you’re over 21, here’s what you need to know about the new sparkling drinks.

Just when you thought the warm weather was coming to a close, Flying Embers officially declared six more weeks of summer on July 21 when beverage brand launched its new lineup of ready-to-drink sips. Made with 100% plant based ingredients, the new collection of sparkling canned cocktails comes in two flavored variety packs inspired by your favorite tropical flavors, margaritas and mojitos, and have been crafted by brewing and barrel-aging all the most classic cocktail fixings.

According to Flying Embers, you’ll be able to snag your go-to cocktail in a can at these retailers nationwide:

Total Wine

GoPuff

BevMo!

Albertsons

Vons

Pavilions

Lazy Acres

Natural Grocers

Sprouts

HEB

Oh, and don’t worry about stocking up before the end of the season, because Flying Embers’ margarita and mojito-style ready-to-drink bevs aren’t limited edition or seasonal — according to the brand, the convenient new cans will be available all year long. Who says you can’t have a fruity cocktail in December!?

Courtesy of Flying Ember

If you prefer the tequila taste of a margarita, the Sparkling Margarita Variety Pack has got you covered. The pack includes three flavors — refreshing Classic Lime, exotic Blood Orange Pomegranate, and sweet Strawberry Guava — because one marg flavor just won’t do. Each flavor contains notes of agave nectar and real lime juice, and has been aged in tequila barrels to give your sip that perfect blend of sour, sweet, and salty.

Courtesy of Flying Embers

Or, if your drink of choice is typically rum-based, the Sparkling Mojito Variety Pack might be the selection for you. The pack comes with Lime, Watermelon, and Mango-flavored sips that feature hints of real zesty lime juice and crisp, freshly muddled mint — just like they make it at the bar. Plus, each drink has been aged in rum barrels to help bring out the citrusy notes and tropical fruit taste.

The Sparkling Mojito and Margarita Variety Packs both come with three 12-ounce cans, and will each run you $11.99 a pack. If you want to try to remixed cocktails for yourself, sure to use the Product Locator on the Flying Embers website to find a store that carries the canned goodies near you, because the packs won’t be available to purchase online, according to the brand.

You don’t need to be a mixologist to enjoy the perfect summer sip at home, thanks to Flying Embers’ new collection. If you can crack a can, you’re good to go!