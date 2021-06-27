TikTokers Are Using These Flirty Emoji Combos To Woo Their Crushes

It’s no secret that emojis can take your flirting game to the next level, but many TikTokers are putting their own riff on the playful symbols with unexpected combinations. Because heart eyes or a drooling emoji are just a little too cliche nowadays, these flirty emoji combos on TikTok will make sparks fly over text or DM — and some aren’t as obvious as you’d expect. If you want to give your flirty message an edge (or start a conversation with your crush), here are the best emoji combinations trending on the app to try out.

Chances are you’ve used some version of emoji combos since a trend that has users creating their own phrases from a string of emoticons blew up on the app earlier this year. As of June 15, the hashtags #emojicombos and #emojicombinations tags have 30.5 million and 820.2K views each, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. While many of the entries veer towards the sassier or funnier side of things, turning up the heat on a budding or established romance can also get a TikTok makeover with emoji combinations that help you show you’re feeling yourself or a special someone, no words needed. There are so many fun combos to check out, including some fun creations from this TikTok from @getdownshawty, this TikTok from @user01837252837, this TikTok from @princeryanj, this TikTok from @1luvdilfss_, this TikTok from @stupid1dora, this TikTok from @empyrxan, this TikTok from @getdownshawty, and this TikTok from @user01837252837.

Sometimes words just don’t do the trick, and these flirty emoji combos are a fun way to take things out of the friend zone and, if you’re on the receiving end of one of these messages, decode how that other person might be feeling about you.

👈🥵 (He/she/they’re hottt)

😙👌 (French Kiss)

😘👊 (Bye Luv)

👴🤏🕶 (Wow)

🦟🦗🦟🦗(Sexy)

😛💗 (This was just meant to be)

🧃🐛(Just cute)

🧎‍♀️🦽 (I fell for you)

😌💅(When you feel pretty)

If none of these emoji combos do the trick, you might also want to check out TikTok’s 46 in-app “codes” to let the object of your affections know you’re crushing on them. With unique symbols to denote emotions like “lovely,” “drool,” “cute,” and “love face,” you can turn up the heat in your crush’s comments section on TikTok.