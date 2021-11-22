Here’s What To Know About Making A Starbucks Or Dunkin’ Run On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, which means now’s the time to sort out your last-minute dinner plans or your early morning coffee run on the way to your feast. Whether you’re looking for a pre-dinner snack or want something other than turkey and mashed potatoes on Thursday, Nov. 25, you have a few options. There will be some fast food places open on Thanksgiving 2021, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s, but you should plan ahead as hours will likely be different than normal.

Even if you have a full Thanksgiving meal planned, you may still need a coffee run or an early Turkey Day bite. Some places like Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle are completely closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, but a few restaurant chains will be serving their go-to items on the holiday. Since it is a holiday, though, many locations alter their operating hours. You’ll want to check the times for the specific location nearest you before hitting up your go-to fast food spot. To help you out, here are some popular restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Applebee’s

If you’re hoping for a 2 for $20 feast, you may be in luck. According to an Applebee’s spokesperson, select Applebee’s across the country will be open on Thursday, Nov. 25, but operating hours may be reduced. It’s recommended to check with your local Applebee’s restaurant for more details on holiday hours.

Burger King

Burger King’s hours on Thanksgiving will depend on the location, according to a Burger King spokesperson. A Turkey Day Whopper may be possible, but you’ll want to check with your local restaurant to find out specific opening hours.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thursday, Nov. 25, per a Dunkin’ spokesperson, but hours will depend on the location. You’ll want to use the Dunkin’ mobile app to check your local Dunkin’s opening times before visiting if you hope to celebrate the holiday with a festive sip.

McDonald’s

According to McDonald’s, most nationwide restaurants are open on Thursday, Nov. 25. To confirm the holiday hours of your local restaurant before you bank on having McNuggets as a pre-turkey appetizer, use the brand’s restaurant locator.

KFC

Most of KFC’s nationwide locations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, according to a KFC spokesperson. On the off-chance you can celebrate the day with fried chicken, it’s a good idea to check with your local KFC restaurant to confirm its holiday opening hours.

Popeyes

If you’re hoping for a last-minute Cajun Turkey, you might be in luck. Popeyes’ operating hours on Thanksgiving will vary by location, according to a Popeyes spokesperson. To find out holiday opening hours, contact your local restaurant.

Starbucks

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the chain’s operating hours on Thursday, Nov. 25 will vary by location, and Starbucks stores may adjust their holiday hours depending on customer needs. You’ll want to check the store hours of your local Starbucks with the Starbucks app or Starbucks’ store locator as you plan to start the day with a seasonal sip this Thanksgiving.

Subway

Thanksgiving is all about the turkey, and if you’re hoping to get it in sandwich form, it’s best to plan ahead. According to a Subway spokesperson, store hours on Thursday, Nov. 25 will depend on location. You can use Subway’s store locator to check the hours of your local Subway.

Before heading to a fast food chain on Thanksgiving, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules. And if you have the means, consider leaving a little extra in your tip when you make a holiday fast food run.