You Could Win An Official “Berries & Crème” Little Lad Costume From Starburst

You could win a last-minute Halloween costume that’s seriously perfect for trick-or-treating (and totally of the moment). Mars Wrigley is giving away Little Lad outfits inspired by that Starburst’s “Berries and Crème” advertisement making the rounds on TikTok, and it’ll certainly give your BFFs a good laugh. If you’d like to dress up as the hilarious character for your next party, here’s how to enter to win Starburst’s “Berries and Crème” Little Lad Halloween costume.

Mars Wrigley unveiled details of its costume giveaway on Sept. 30 — just in time for all your Halloween festivities. The new Little Lad outfit pays tribute to the Starburst “Bus Station” ad from 2007 that recently went viral on TikTok beginning in August 2021. If you haven’t seen it yet, the spot features the Little Lad character singing about OG Starburst Berries and Crème and dancing enthusiastically.

The brand’s new Halloween costume will have you dressed up just like Little Lad from the ad, including an official bobbed wig, black jacket with a white collar and cuffs, pantaloons, and socks. To pair with the entertaining outfit, you’ll also get a pack of Starburst Original chews. (Sadly, the Berries and Crème Starburst were discontinued.)

If you’re ready to transform into the hilarious character, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps to enter the giveaway, which runs through Oct. 7 at 11:50 p.m. ET. First, make a TikTok video of yourself doing your own rendition of the Little Lad dance using the official Starburst "Berries and Crème" song, which you can find on the brand’s official sweepstakes post on TikTok. Once you’ve made your video, you’ll want to make sure to include the hashtags #StarburstLittleLad and #Sweepstakes to be entered.‌

There will be 20 lucky winners chosen through a random drawing within three days of the Oct. 7 entry deadline. If you’re chosen, you’ll be notified through a comment on your sweepstakes post, an @ reply, and/or a DM. You’ll have 48 hours to respond to the brand, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for your notifications around then. If you need some inspiration, check out the original commercial.

Each winner will receive a Little Lad costume (which has an approximate value of $200) delivered to them by Halloween. BTW, you need to be a resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C. and at least 18 years old to be eligible for the sweepstakes.

Since the sweepstakes officially ends on Oct. 7, you’ll want to channel your inner Little Lad ASAP.