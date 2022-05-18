Your Love Of Sour Candy Could Win You $50K With This Trolli Sweepstakes

I hope you’ve got a sweet spot for all things sour, because Trolli just announced a new sour-ific sweepstakes that you’re not gonna want to miss. To celebrate the launch of the company’s new Sour Bursting Crawlers, Trolli is giving one lucky winner a huge cash prize just for being a fan of sour snacks (*raises hand*), and it’s so easy to enter. Here’s what you need to know about how to enter Trolli’s May 2022 sweepstakes and snack your way to $50,000.

The winner of Trolli’s new sweepstakes is about to be swimming in some serious cash, and Sour Bursting Crawlers, too — aka the definition of a win-win situation. The Sour Bursting Crawlers “Eat Us” sweepstakes was announced on May 18, and is offering one lucky winner $50,000 just to try Trolli’s new Sour Bursting Crawlers. No, really, that’s it. And the best part is, there’s no purchase necessary, so you don’t even have to try the new bite before you enter the sweepstakes. I don’t want to tell you how to spend your money if you win, but it sounds like $50,000 worth of Sour Bursting Crawlers may be in your future. In an email from the company to Elite Daily, Trolli confirmed that the Sour Bursting Crawlers began rolling out in select retailers in December 2021, but officially launched nationwide in May 2022, so you may have seen them around, but they’ve officially ~debuted~.

FYI, the Sour Bursting Crawlers come in four flavor combos and feature a new fruity, liquid burst when you bite them. But since you don’t have to try them before entering, you’re probably wondering how the sweepstakes works. Warning: there is a quiz involved, but don’t worry — you don’t even have to study up. Here’s what you need to know.

To enter for your chance to win $50,000, you’ll need to visit the official Sour Bursting Crawlers “Eat Us” sweepstakes website. From there, you’ll want to scroll down to the bottom of the page until you see an aptitude quiz about your snacking habits. The quiz will ask you to pick a word that describes your favorite food, your greatest strength, and more. Then, you’ll be prompted to fill out an entry form with your first and last name, email address, home address, and age. Fill that bad boy out, and you’re good to go.

If you don’t want to take the quiz, you can also select the “Skip Quiz & Enter Now” option below, which will take you directly the entry form. Though completing the quiz is not required for your sweepstakes entry to count, you might have trouble skipping the quiz on your desktop (I know I did). The quiz is only consists of five multiple choice questions anyway, so there’s no reason to let it stand in your way of a possible $50,000 pay day.

The sweepstakes ends on May 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the grand prize winner will be announced on or around June 2. There will also be 1,000 first prize winners announced that same day who will get to take home a bag of the new sour goodies for free. Each sweepstakes contestant is limited to one entry per person, and you must be 18 years or older to enter. To see the full list of official rules and regulations, click here.

Good luck to all the sour enthusiasts out there. If you do want to try some Sour Bursting Crawlers before you enter, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store to snag yours.