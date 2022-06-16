It’s no secret that things aren’t as cheap as they used to be (thanks a lot, inflation), but luckily there’s a new sweepstakes from NÜTRL that’ll help take the pressure off your wallet with a big load of cash — like, $15,000-big. The best part is, if you win, you won’t even have to spend your winnings on alcohol, because NÜTRL’s Upgrade Your Seltzer sweepstakes could win you $15,000 and free seltzer for a year. Seriously, what more could you need? If you’re 21 or older, here’s how you can enter.

The finer things in life are about to become a lot more affordable for one lucky winner, thanks to NÜTRL’s Upgrade Your Seltzer sweepstakes. The sweepstakes, which runs through June 24, is encouraging vodka enthusiasts to make the switch from their traditional vodka routine to NÜTRL, a vodka-based seltzer from Anheuser-Busch that’s made with real fruit juice and features an ABV of 4.5%. To help make the transition go smoothly, the company will be rewarding one sweepstakes entrant with $1,000 a month, either in the form of a pre-paid gift card, wire transfer, or check, to purchase two 24-packs of NÜTRL vodka seltzer a month for 12 months. Oh, and did I mention there’s also a $15,000 cash prize involved? Yeah, it’s kind of a big deal.

Though the brand says the prize money is meant to help the winner ditch their roommates and upgrade to a one bedroom apartment, $15,000 probably won’t get you a place of your own for a year in most major U.S. cities. That being said, you can still use it to upgrade your situation however you like — hello, in-unit laundry — so if that sounds like the kind of upgrade you’re looking for, here’s what you need to do to score that good-good $15,000.

To enter the Upgrade Your Seltzer sweepstakes, head on over to either NÜTRL’s Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook account, and toss the account a follow. After you’ve done that, look for a post promoting the sweepstakes (the post should include the hashtags #UpgradeYourSeltzer and #Sweepstakes), and leave a comment below with the hashtags #UpgradeYourSeltzer and #Sweepstakes. Lastly, make sure your account is set to “public” or “unprotected” if it’s not already, so that the company can verify that you’re a real person. It’s that simple.

You have until the sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 24 to enter, and the winner will be selected at random on or around June 25. Entrants must be 21 years or older to enter, and to see the full list of rules, click here.

Whether you choose to spend your prize money on a much needed vacay, an electronics upgrade, front row tickets to a concert, or on rent for your new apartment, you deserve to treat yourself something nice. And what’s nicer than knowing you have $15,000 in the bank while sipping on a refreshing NÜTRL vodka seltzer? I’ll wait.