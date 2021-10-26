You Could Win A Giant Kit Kat Costume To Wear With 3 Of Your BFFs

Picture this: You and your squad roll into the Halloween costume party with the look of the year. Not sure how to make that happen? Look no further than this Kit Kat Halloween costume. Everyone knows the best way to secure the bag at the costume party win is to show up and show out with a group ‘fit. To make it easy on yourself, enter Kit Kat’s Halloween costume sweepstakes for a chance to win a pre-made outfit that’s a whopping seven feet tall. Here’s how you can shoot your shot and blow every Succession group costume out of the water.

Through Oct. 27, Kit Kat is offering a one-of-a-kind sweetstakes where you and your besties can enter for a chance to win the ultimate group costume. The Kit Kat Halloween costume literally looks like a giant Kit Kat. It consists of four individual Kit Kat “wafers” standing at seven feet tall, and it can be worn either separately or together, thanks to the red Kit Kat wrapper that’s detachable and magnetic. If that “best costume” trophy is all you can think about, you can rest easy knowing the Kit Kat Halloween costume was named the “Most Creative Four-Person Costume of 2021,” according an Oct. 25 Hershey’s press release.

To enter for a chance to win the Kit Kat Halloween costume, go to Kit Kat’s Facebook or Instagram and on the costume post, tag the three BFFs who are always at your side with the hashtag #KitKatSweepstakes. Entries will be accepted once a day until Oct. 28, the day of the random drawing. You must be 18 years or older to enter.

Courtesy of Kit Kat

The costume is sure to be a conversation starter, both for onlookers and within your friend group. Who will be the first to break away from the herd? Which one of you is the unruly troublemaker who insists on taking a giant bite out out their Kit Kats? Who will get to hold the “best costume” trophy?

For your chance to take your pod to a whole new level this Halloween, enter the contest before it ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 27.