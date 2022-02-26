It’s true what they say: a little goes a long way. To celebrate daily acts of kindness — from picking up a stranger’s stray glove to picking up the coffee tab for the person behind you — Entenmann’s is giving you the chance to pay it back to some of the kindest people in your life. Entenmann’s Mini Acts of Kindness $5K Giveaway is back for its third year, and when you enter, you could win $5,000 for one of your best, kindest pals and $5,000 for yourself.

Random Acts of Kindness Day was Feb. 17, but the chance to nominate someone goes until March 31. According to the Random Acts of Kindness website, a “random act of kindness” can include being kind to your server, replying to someone’s IG post you like let them know you like it beyond the heart emoji, or eating local to support small businesses and local farmers. Sound like someone you know? You can keep the kindness going by nominating them for Entenmann’s Mini Acts of Kindness $5K Giveaway, which is a pretty sweet way to show them how much you appreciate them. Plus, your nomination could have an even larger impact, because Entenmann’s will be matching thousands of nominations with a donation to Feeding America.

Here’s how it works. After you’ve selected your nominee, you’ll need to go to the Mini Acts of Kindness $5K Giveaway website. There, you’ll be asked to enter your info and your nominee’s info, so if you’re nominating the sweet old lady down the block who feeds the ducks three times a week, make sure you know her full name.

By nominating someone in your life, you’re not just making on impact on their life — you’re making an impact on the lives of people you don’t even know, too. For every nomination submitted, Entenmann’s Minis will donate $1 to Feeding America, a non-profit that provides supplies to 200 food banks across the country. Donations will be matched up to $15,000.

Both the winner and the person who nominated them will each win $5,000, while the first 5,000 runners-up nominees will receive a free box of Entenmann’s Minis. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and entries must be submitted before Mar. 31 at 5 pm EST to be considered. For a full list of rules and regulations, click here.

Good luck to all the random acts of kindness-ers out there, and remember: Entenmann’s Minis are meant to be shared, but you deserve to enjoy your own little treats every now and then.