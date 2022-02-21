Enter Your Pet In Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts For A Chance At $5K

Get ready for an Easter contest that could give your pet some major bragging rights and snag you some serious cash. Cadbury’s Bunny Tryouts are back for the fourth year, which means you can once again enter your pet to take over screens across the country by being featured in the latest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Of course, you’ll also take home a $5,000 check for getting your pet to fame. Here’s how to enter Cadbury’s 2022 Bunny Tryouts for pets for an Easter celebration.

Cadbury announced the epic comeback of its Bunny Tryouts on Feb. 1, officially kicking off the nationwide search for adorable pets to be featured in the brand’s latest Clucking Bunny commercial for 2022. Not only will the lucky winner have their pet take the spotlight, but they’ll also be rewarded $5,000 to spend however they’d like.

You can enter the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by heading to the official website through Feb. 21. You’ll first need to fill out your contact info — including your name, phone number, and email — using the registration form. Then, follow the instructions to upload a pic of your pet wearing bunny ears and share why your pet should be on TV in 280 characters or less. You can only submit one entry during the promotion period.

A panel of judges will select 20 semi-finalists based on the “relevance to contest theme, creativity, and brand appeal,” of the submitted photos. If you’re one of the 20 semi-finalists, you’ll be notified through email.

The 20 semi-finalists will then have the opportunity to compete in the video submission phase through Feb. 28, which will require you to submit one original video your pet wearing bunny ears. The clip shouldn’t be longer than three minutes, and there should be a 15-second portion of the video where your pet is sitting still and facing the camera.

The judges will choose 10 finalists from the video submissions, who will then be put up for a public vote on the official Bunny Tryouts website. During the public voting phase, the brand will donate $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and an extra $5,000 for every 5,000 votes received on the website — so it’s a good idea to cast a vote in order to help a charitable cause.

Courtesy of Cadbury

Finally, the judges will re-judge the 10 finalists based on the following factors: “relevance to contest theme, creativity, brand appeal, and public appeal.” The video submission with the highest score will be deemed the one grand prize winner, who will receive a check for $5,000 as well as have their pet featured in a nationwide commercial.

If you think your pet has what it takes to take over screens this Easter (because, of course, they do), make sure to submit an entry through Feb. 21.