Win A Mini Fridge That Shines Tropical Light In This Blue Moon Sweepstakes

There’s a new giveaway that could win you a cool accessory that will totally brighten up your home. Blue Moon Brewing Company announced its new sweepstakes on Feb. 24, and the grand prize is a limited-edition mini fridge that’s not only decked out in island vibes, it also includes LED lighting to simulates sunlight to keep you feeling good even during dark and dreary months. If you’re ready for a cool new addition to your kitchen or home bar, here’s how to enter Blue Moon Light Sky TropiCooler sweepstakes.

Blue Moon’s Light Sky TropiCooler sweepstakes is all about paying tribute to the brand’s latest launch: LightSky Tropical Wheat. Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat is a new sip that expands upon Blue Moon LightSky, which ICYDK, is all about bringing citrus flavors to its iconic beer. With each sip of Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat, you’ll taste hints of pineapple and orange peel for a super fruity twist to your usual beer.

Along with the product drop, Blue Moon is giving away LightSky TropiCoolers to lucky fans. The LightSky TropiCooler is a limited-edition mini fridge that features an island design so that you can turn your living room or bedroom into an instant tropical destination. For an added beach-y element, the fridge emits sunlight-simulating LED lights when opened. Of course, your mini fridge will come stocked with plenty of booze.

You can enter the sweepstakes by heading to the official website through 11:59 p.m. CT on March 10. In the entry form, you’ll need to submit your email address as well as your contact info. There’s a limit of one entry per person during the promotion period.

Twenty-four winners will be selected through a random drawing on or around March 11. Each winner will score a mini fridge and a 12-pack of Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat (awarded as the actual product or as a $15 check, depending on the winner’s location) for an approximate total retail value of $115. BTW, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old and a legal resident of the 50 United States/District of Columbia to be eligible for the sweepstakes.

Courtesy of Blue Moon

For a chance to snag the tropical-themed mini fridge and free sips, remember to submit your entry to Blue Moon’s Light Sky TropiCooler sweepstakes by the deadline on March 10.