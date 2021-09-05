Here's How You Can Get A Free Dunkin' Drink Every Week This September

It’s time to kick off fall with a sweet deal at Dunkin’, which will have you sipping your fave seasonal drinks all September long. Dunkin’s free drink deal in September and October 2021 gives fans the chance to score freebies on the brand’s selection of seasonal drinks and year-round classics. That means you can look forward to being rewarded for sippin’ on so many PSLs and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew this cozy season.

During Dunkin’s Free for Fall offer, which begins Monday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3, DD Perks members can earn a free drink reward each week. To get your freebie, all you’ll have to do is make three purchases within a week (which is defined as Monday through Sunday) at a Dunkin’ store. The valid weeks include Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, Sept. 20 through Sept. 26, and Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. Once you’ve purchased three drinks within those time periods, your fourth will be free.

BTW, you’ll want to make sure that your purchases are made at least one hour apart if you’re planning on making multiple visits to Dunkin’ in a day. You can get a maximum of one free drink per week, which means you could score four free sips throughout the entire month if you’re a Dunkin’ regular.

If you’re not a DD Perks member yet, you can join the loyalty program on the Dunkin’ app, which is available on App Store or Google Play, or the Dunkin’ website

When deciding on how you’ll spend Dunkin’s Free for Fall month, it’s good to know that your qualifying purchases can be made on any item on the brand’s current menu, which of course, includes a whole slew of seasonal sips. Dunkin’s fall lineup for 2021 features some new options like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher. The returning menu items you can purchase include the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as pumpkin-flavored coffees, donut, muffins, and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

When you head to Dunkin’ to take advantage of the Free for Fall offer, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.