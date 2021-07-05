Dunkin' Dropped 4 Sweet New At Home Coffee Flavors, Including Chocolate Pancake

Running on Dunkin’ is getting a morning upgrade, thanks to four dessert-inspired additions to its At Home collection. For all those times you’d rather enjoy your favorite Dunkin’ treats from the comfort of your couch without changing out of your PJs, Dunkin’s new At Home coffees promise to be a sweet addition to your caffeine rotation. Ready your sweet tooth, because cinnamon roll and chocolate pancake-inspired flavors are rolling out at retailers nationwide.

Starting in July, you can expect to see Dunkin’s new Chocoholic Pancake, Caramel Me Crazy, Turtle Love, and Cinnamania At Home Coffee flavors during your grocery runs at stores like Kroger, Target, and Meijer. The flavors are available in 11-ounce ground coffee bags for $7.99 or a 10-count of K-cups for $6.99, so you can take your pick depending on which option you prefer. To find one of the At Home coffee flavors near you, just go to Dunkin’s At Home website, search the coffee flavor you want to try, then tap “Buy Now.” Keep in mind that Dunkin’ won’t be selling these flavors in the actual Dunkin’ retail locations, so you’ll want to stop by your local grocery store instead to snag them.

The flavors themselves, which basically sound like your favorite morning desserts in coffee form, all look more delicious than the last. Chocolate devotees will want to start their days with Chocoholic Pancake, a flavor that is “chock full of sweet milk chocolate, smooth dark chocolate and creamy chocolate chip pancake flavors.” Meanwhile, the limited-edition Caramel Me Crazy is inspired by Caramel Coffee Cake and is "brimming with bakery-inspired notes of creamy caramel, butterscotch and sweet brown sugar.” Turtle Love is a smooth dark roast that’s “swirling with notes of creamy caramel, buttery pecan and smooth dark chocolate flavors.

Last but certainly not least, the Cinnamania flavor will make you feel like you’re sipping on liquid cinnamon rolls with a “bakery-fresh taste.”

All four of these tasty Dunkin’ flavors will be dropping at stores throughout July, so check online or call ahead to make sure it’s available before you make the trip.