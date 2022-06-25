Dunkin’s $3 Cold Brew Deal Is Exactly What Your Iced Coffee Habit Needs

Even if you’re a member of the “cold-brew-even-when-its-cold” camp, you have to admit that cold brews taste best in the summer — especially when you get yours at a discount. If you don’t believe me, you’ll just have to test the theory for yourself, because Dunkin’s $3 cold brew summer deal is keeping the caffeine flowing all summer long. Here’s what you need to know.

Get ready to satisfy your Dunkin’ cold brew cravings throughout the month of July. After launching its summer menu early, Dunkin’ served up another sweet summer surprise on June 22 and added some major players to its roster for the season, including a new Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew and the returning fan-favorite Everything Stuffed Bagel Mini bites. Between the new limited time offerings and the OG summer menu items, like the Cake Batter Signature Latte and the Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, summer 2022 is shaping out to be pretty delicious, y’all.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. To keep the party going, the coffee giant also rolled out a new $3 cold brew deal that’s going to save you some serious cash as you spoil your cold brew habit. This summer just keeps getting better and better.

Through July 19, you can score a medium sized cold brew for $3, and the best part is, there’s no catch. Yup, you read that right: none. The seriously clutch offer is valid in-stores and through the app, and it can be redeemed on all cold brew flavors, so you can take the new Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew out for a spin, or stick to your usual cold brew routine. Plus, dairy milk, flavor shots, flavor swirls, and sweeteners are included in the $3 offer for no extra charge, according to Dunkin’. FWIW, a medium Dunkin’ Cold Brew could run you upwards of $6 without the deal, so that’s almost like a 50% savings.

What’s even more exciting is that the promo is running at locations nationwide, which means you’ll be able to get your much-needed coffee fill throughout your next summer road trip for that good-good price of $3. Don’t get too carried away though — the deal only valid on medium sized sips, so don’t try ordering a large unless you plan on shelling out that extra dough.

Summer is pretty sweet on its own, but summer at Dunkin’ just hits different. Snag your medium sized cold brew for a small price before it’s too late.