Stay Awake In Class With DoorDash’s Free Coffee Deal In August

Now that school is back in session, students across the country are switching gears from summer sleep-ins to 8 a.m. classes. To help you transition to study mode (and stay alert when you’re getting up before noon), check out DoorDash’s free coffee deal for students. You’ll need to snap up the new DashPass for Students to get in on the free coffee in August 2022, but with its discounted price — and major perks — it’s definitely worth your consideration. Here’s how it works and how you can enter to win free coffee for all four years of college, courtesy of fellow freshman, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

As you head back to campus (or step onto campus for the first time like Schnapp is at University of Pennsylvania), DoorDash wants to save you a couple trips to the coffee shop. Yep, two free coffees are up for grabs between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. To snag the deal, you’ll first need to join DashPass for Students if you haven’t already. ICDYK, DashPass for Students is a new membership program that’s ~exclusively~ for college students and gets you access to offers like unlimited $0 delivery fees, and it costs $4.99 per month. (OG DashPass is $9.99 per month.)

Once you’ve joined DashPass for Students, you’ll unlock a deal to redeem two cups of coffee (up to $5 each). To order your free coffee, simply head to your DoorDash app, and select the pick-me-up you’d like from a local or nationwide coffee store. Once you’re ready to check out, select “promo code” to open your virtual wallet and select the coffee deal. BTW, the offer is good for both delivery and pick-up, and you can redeem it twice through Aug. 31.

Courtesy of DoorDash

Schnapp is taking the coffee giveaway to the next level with a social media sweepstakes that will score one lucky freshman with free coffee on DoorDash for all four years of college (awarded as a DoorDash gift card worth $4,500). If you’re a freshman, you can enter by simply commenting on Schnapp’s TikTok announcement through Aug. 31. Honestly, $4,500 worth of coffee sounds like a dream I didn’t even know was possible.

Once the coffee deal is over, your DashPass for Students account will still have some perks, like $0 delivery fees and lower services fees, 5% DoorDash credits back when you pick up an order from participation restaurants, and you can keep an eye out for more member-exclusive deals and promos. Because let’s be real, late night study sessions are always improved with snacks, and it’s even better when those munchies are a total deal. But in the meantime, don’t forget your free coffee — that 8 a.m. class is calling!