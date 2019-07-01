It feels like there's a subscription service for everything nowadays, but on-demand food delivery might be my favorite invention of all. There's nothing like paying a relatively low monthly fee to waive pesky delivery fees and take advantage of lower service fees all month long, and it's a no-brainer as your subscription quickly pays for itself after just a few orders. If you're looking to save even more on your takeout habit, DoorDash's DashPass subscription service update is helping you score even more money off on your order of choice — and I'm so here for it.

While there's a number of food delivery subscriptions out there, DoorDash's DashPass is one of my favorites for its ease of access and relatively low fees. If you haven't used it before, here's the deal. Customers pay $9.99 a month to enjoy member-only savings on delivery charges, and the subscription ends up paying for itself after just three orders. The only pesky thing about the subscription is that you previously had to check out with at least $15 in your shopping cart to take advantage of the free delivery that comes with your DashPass — but that's all about to change.

In an email, DoorDash exclusively confirmed to Elite Daily that starting on Monday, July 1, DashPass subscription customers will only have to order $12 worth of food and drink to take advantage of $0 delivery fees. While a $15 minimum is totally doable for a date night in, it can sometimes be a bit of a struggle when I am dining at home solo and trying to find enough food and drink to score free delivery on my order. Luckily, the company's new lower DashPass subscription price means it's so easy to enjoy "dinner solo, treat yourself to a delicious lunch at the office or submit to your late-night pizza cravings without paying delivery fees," according to press materials.

Courtesy of DoorDash

While the $3 difference might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, it is actually pretty significant as DoorDash's DashPass food delivery memberships now offer "the lowest order minimum in the industry for $0 delivery fees," according to press materials. So, if you're price shopping and comparing the costs of different delivery subscriptions, this is definitely one to keep on your radar for all the days when cooking at home or heading out to a restaurant to satisfy your cravings just isn't in the cards.

If you're ready to get the ball rolling on your next DoorDash DashPass order, I'd check to make sure that the food delivery platform is available in your area, then sign up for a free month-long trial of the subscription service (if you're not a member already). You can cancel anytime during or after the one-month trial if you decide that DashPass is not right for you, but if you like it, you'll be charged $9.99 per month after the trial. According to DoorDash, subscribers save an average of $20 every month with the membership, so I'd keep an eye out for the restaurants featuring the checkmark — and get ready to save some serious dough on getting your meal of choice delivered to your doorstep.