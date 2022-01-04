Don Jr. Is Apparently Engaged Again, So Congrats, I Guess

It’s the residual holiday season, I guess, because love seems to be in the air. On Jan. 3, Page Six reported that Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is engaged to his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to an inside source. Another source made similar claims to People on Jan. 4. To add to it all, the reports also come after Guilfoyle posted photos to Instagram showing her wearing a big ring on the relevant finger, so let’s just say there’s a lot to unpack here.

In her Instagram post, which appears to have been taken at a party celebrating Trump Jr.’s Dec. 31 birthday, Guilfoyle can be seen wearing a sparkly high-necked gown, and — you guessed it — a massive ring on the ring finger of her left hand. The caption reads, “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.” Another photo, posted by Trump Jr. on Jan. 3, also showed Guilfoyle wearing the same ring.

However, the posts apparently slipped under the radar (New Year’s Eve sees a lot of bling in general, so I get it) until Jan. 3, when Page Six reported that a source had confirmed the two were engaged. On Jan. 4, another source reportedly confirmed the engagement to People. Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately return Elite Daily’s request for comment on the reports or the Instagram posts.

The pair began dating back in 2018, but their relationship may have moved faster than they made it seem. According to The Daily Mail, the two have actually been engaged for a year, they were just keeping it under wraps to the general public. The Mail also reports some deets on the ring, which is supposedly an 8-carat diamond that Guilfoyle has been wearing in private. According to The Diamond Pro, its estimated value would be something like $275,000.

This isn’t the first marriage for either half of the couple. Guilfoyle has been married twice before, first to Gavin Newsom (now the governor of California) from 2001-2006, and then to Eric Villency from 2006-2009. She has one son with Villency. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five children. The two finalized their divorce at the end of 2018. Trump has also previously been linked to pop singer Aubrey O’Day, who reportedly wrote her breakup anthem “DJT” about him. (It’s a lot.)

There’s no word on when the wedding might be, but the two did recently buy a house in Florida, near Trump Sr.’s Mar-a-Lago resort. So whenever they set a date, at least they have a convenient venue. As long as dad will let them use it, anyway.