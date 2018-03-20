The eldest Trump offspring Donald Trump Jr. has been in the spotlight following the news of his wife Vanessa Trump filing for divorce a couple of days ago. At the time that the story broke, nobody knew exactly why the Trumps were calling it quits. But on March 19, it was reported that the cause for the split might have to do with an alleged affair between Trump Jr. and singer Aubrey O'Day. The reports have me shook, and there are some details that are making me even more fascinated. Like what? It's come to our attention that O'Day released a song in 2013 with some very — let's say interesting lyrics. So, is Aubrey O'Day's song "DJT" about Donald Trump Jr. and their alleged fling? So many questions, so little time.

O'Day's single definitely screams "scorned lover" to me. I mean, read these lyrics for yourself. I picked out a couple of standout lines for your reading pleasure.

You want to believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy?/ And you want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever?

What made you stop believing in our world? / You know, I think probably the loss of the other world / I'm torn between two worlds both of which I wanted

I have to move on, I need your help / I can't believe that this was all a lie

Elite Daily reached out to O'Day for comment on the inspiration behind the song and whether it was about Trump Jr., but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.

The initial reports of the affair from Us Weekly on March 19 seemed kind of random, at least to me. But now that I've read the "details" of when and where this happened, consider me invested in the situation. According to that report from Us Weekly, Trump and O'Day met while she was taping the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011, and allegedly had a relationship of sorts from the end of 2011 to March 2012. A source told the magazine that Trump had lied about the state of his marriage, saying,

When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.

If you compare the lyrics that O'Day wrote back in 2013 with what this source is saying, the situations actually match up perfectly. Apparently, Trump did not treat Vanessa well at all throughout their marriage. According to Page Six, Vanessa had been looking for divorce lawyers long before Trump's father had won the presidency, but decided to hold off after he was elected to office. The source told Page Six,

She was interviewing divorce lawyers before [Trump’s presidency]. No one thought he’d win. He won and she decided to stay until his term is over. But she just couldn’t stand it anymore.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So this alleged affair might not be the only reason as to why this marriage is now in shambles — but the fact that the report is now public obviously doesn't help the situation. It doesn't matter if you're a fan of Trump's or not, whenever there are kids involved in a divorce is something we can all sympathize with. Trump and his wife share five kids together, and their family being in the public eye definitely can't be easy on them. And with this news of an alleged affair is definitely making the situation messier than it already is.