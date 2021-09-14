Apple Still Didn’t Make The Switch To This Charging Method With iPhone 13

Apple unveiled the latest devices during its fall keynote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and you may still have some questions about the iPhone 13’s features. One of the upgrades fans have been asking for is a switch from Apple’s Lightning charging port to a USB-C charging port since the step would make charging multiple devices a lot easier than having to switch cables continually. If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone once the newest lineup releases, you’ll want to know if iPhone 13 has a USB-C charger.

As fans patiently awaited Apple’s iPhone 13 unveiling at the “California Streaming” event, one of the biggest questions about the phone had to do with charging. Although many other devices have switched to USB-C charging, Apple fans will still have to keep waiting. It’s not too surprising, considering Apple didn’t make the switch to a USB-C charging port in the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020.

When it comes to iPhone 13 and universal charging, Apple isn’t making the switch just yet. The iPhone 13 doesn’t have a USB-C charging port but rather Apple’s signature Lightning port. Although there is no USB-C charging port on the iPhone 13, Apple does include its Lightning to USB-C cables, which was also included with the iPhone 12 series. So whether you opt for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini or decide to go with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, expect the same Lightning connection as the past iterations of the iPhone.

Why Apple hasn’t switched to USB-C charging ports yet is up for debate, but according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s reason for avoiding the USB-C switch is it’s “free, open standard” (meaning less money where Apple is concerned), as well as the fact that its waterproof capabilities are reportedly less impressive than those of the Lightning port.

What you will get in the iPhone 13 box is the Lightning to USB-C charging cord. Apple did away with including wired headphones and a charging brick in 2020 to cut down on its carbon footprint, so you’ll need a USB-C charging brick to actually charge your phone. You could also use a magnetic MagSafe wireless charger that sticks via magnet to the back of your phone.

While there are plenty of ways to charge your new iPhone 13, you’ll have to settle for the Lightning to USB-C cord as one of the main ways to give your phone some juice.

The iPhone 13 devices will be available for preorder starting on Friday, Sept. 17, and will officially release on Friday, Sept. 24. You can get the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 for $699 and $799, respectively, while the iPhone 13 Pro is $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max sells for $1,099.