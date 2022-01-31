Dairy Queen is cooling off your Valentine’s Day (in a good way) with the ultimate themed treats. With aesthetic pink and red shades, DQ’s Valentine’s Day 2022 Blizzard and cake bring back a fan-favorite flavor — red velvet — making them sweet and Instagram-worthy. Here’s the scoop on the returning ice cream treats before your treat your taste buds to some love.

DQ announced brought back its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and Cupid Cake on Jan. 31, just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. While Dairy Queen’s red velvet ice ream offerings aren’t new, they are limited-time treats that deliver the perfect blend of flavor and V-Day aesthetic. You’ll be able to get the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and Cupid Cake at DQ locations nationwide while supplies last through the month of February. The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard costs $3.99 for a small Blizzard Treat size, while the Cupid Cake sells for $9.99, though prices may vary by location.

As a refresher, The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard features cream cheese icing, pieces of red velvet cake, and DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve, blended together for that Blizzard experience you know and love. It debuted at DQ in 2014, and has returned for your Valentine’s Day dessert cravings in the years since.

Courtesy Of DQ

Meanwhile, the DQ Cupid Cake made its debut in 2021, and it’s back for another season of love. Fittingly, Dairy Queen’s Cupid Cake is a heart-shaped treat that’s “perfectly sized for two,” according to the DQ website. Inside, it has a layer of Red Velvet Blizzard Treat and chocolatey red velvet cake pieces, plus some cream cheese icing and DQ’s vanilla soft serve to tie it all together.

Not feeling red velvet? Other DQ treats that fit the look and mood of the holiday include the limited-time Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Treat. If you’re heading out to grab a V-Day treat from DQ, be sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.