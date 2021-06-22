Forget spiked seltzer, because a boozy seltzer-flavored ice cream flavor is about to become your seasonal refreshment of choice. Pool days are about to get so much more lit as Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream is rolls out at Tipsy Scoop “barlours” and online starting on June 30 — and chances are it’s the 5% ABV mash-up you didn’t know you needed in your summer rotation. If you’re at least 21 years old, here’s how to get your hands on a sweet carton inspired by the classic soda.

ICYMI, Coors announced the limited-edition Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer on June 10, and it boasts a 4.5% ABV along with the complementary notes of orange juice and vanilla ice cream. Naturally, the next step was putting that boozy deliciousness into ice cream form, which Coors was able to do in partnership with New York City’s ABV-forward ice cream shop, Tipsy Scoop. The delicious result? Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream, which emulates a boozy orange cream soda due to a “refreshing blend of orange and vanilla with a touch of sweetness.”

If you want to get your hard seltzer and orange creamsicle fix in one scoop, you can purchase Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop at Tipsy Scoop locations in New York City starting on June 30 while supplies last. Don’t live in the Big Apple? You can currently pre-order a four-pack of 16-ounce ice cream cartons at TipsyScoop.com for $49, or about $12.25 each. The cartons will begin shipping out on June 29, so you can cool down during your Fourth of July BBQ with one of these boozy treats in hand.

To kick off the limited-edition ice cream’s release, Tipsy Scoop is offering a 15% discount code that you can use either online or in-store when purchasing it. To get money off your ice cream order, you’ll need to confirm you’re at least 21 years old and sign up for Coors Seltzer emails on its website by sharing your email and zip code. Once you tap “submit,” you’ll receive the promo code to get 15% off your ice cream order.

If you decide to order the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream at a Tipsy Scoop location, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated rules on social distancing and mask-wearing. Keep in mind that this limited-time treat is only available while supplies last, so don’t wait on stocking your freezer with some boozy creamsicle-inspired pints.