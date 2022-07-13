Cold Stone Creamery is no stranger to ice cream collaborations, from its chocolate almond milk creation with Silk to its sugary partnership with Peeps. The latest summer flavors drop is Nintendo-themed and marks the third year of the ice cream-meets-video game moment. Two new flavors and one returning flavor were released on July 6. Plus, there’s a Rainbow Road ice cream cake that’s so nostalgic for Mario Kart lovers. Here are all the deets on Cold Stone's Nintendo Ice Cream Creations.

The “Dream Team” of Nintendo ice cream flavors, available until Sept. 30, consists of three Cold Stone Creations: The Mighty Pink Puff (the Kirby-esque dessert), Superstar Sprinkle Blast (for Mr. Mario himself), and Island Getaway (Animal Crossing stans, rise up!). As you can tell by the names, all three Nintendo-inspired Ice Cream Creations are nods to big players in the video game world — it’s time to finally bring Animal Crossing from your Switch to your spoon.

This isn’t the first time Cold Stone has dabbled in Nintendo-themed treats, but two are new for 2022: Tasting as good as it looks (I assume), Kirby’s Mighty Pink Puff is made with strawberry ice cream, strawberries, mini marshmallows, and caramel. The Animal Crossing Island Getaway comes with chocolate ice cream, strawberries, bananas, and whipped topping. Mario has been in on the ice cream game for a while. Mario’s Super Birthday Blast Creation launched in 2020, and the new Superstar Sprinkle Blast is basically the same party in a cup with cake batter ice cream, yellow cake, blue frosting, and rainbow sprinkles instead of star sprinkles.

Courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery

Take a trip down memory lane, or in this case, a drive down Rainbow Road with Cold Stone and Nintendo’s Rainbow Sprinkle Road cake that was first introduced in August. 2019 and again in September 2020 as the Rainbow Road Rally cake with star sprinkles. The delectable slice is layered with yellow cake and sweet cream ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, wrapped with blue frosting.

Superfans of Nintendo will be excited to hear that all-new limited-edition cup designs come with the flavors when you order it in a “Gotta Have It” size — the largest individual portion size you can get at Cold Stone for $7.29, and honestly, why not go all out? Prices vary by location and there’s no guarantee which design you’ll get as the Nintendo cup designs are for any “Gotta Have It” sized creations, but if you have a specific one in mind Cold Stone suggests you ask for it when you place an order. IDK about you, but I gotta have that Kirby cup.

Courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery

To make it even sweeter, the flavor drop is accompanied by a sweepstakes to win a Nintendo Switch for the ultimate ice cream game night for 100 lucky winners. The prize pack includes a Nintendo Switch, all three Nintendo games from the Cold Stone flavors, and a $25 Cold Stone gift card. The sweepstakes ends at midnight MST on Sept. 30 — the same day all the limited-edition flavors leave the menu, so make sure you get your scoops this summer.

Once you’ve downed your themed Creation, you can take on the new Nintendo Switch Sports. You’re bound to play your best after you’ve eaten an IRL power-up: sugar.