It’s time to switch up your list of go-to desserts in 2022 with a plant-based frozen treat. Cold Stone Creamery's new Silk Chocolate Almondmilk Creation is the ultimate snack for when you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and skip the dairy. The Creation features a rich combo of Cold Stone’s new plant-based flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, along with tasty toppings like banana and peanut butter. Since it’s only available for a limited time, you’ll want to get a taste ASAP before it disappears.

Cold Stone Creamery partnered with Danone, Silk’s parent company, to drop the new “Don’t Cry Over Spilled Silk” Creation — Cold Stone’s first-ever plant-based frozen dessert made with Silk Chocolate Almondmilk — on Monday, Jan. 3. The launch is paired with the debut of the plant-based Cold Stone flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert, which is featured as the main ingredient in the new Creation. Instead of milk, Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert gets its creaminess from the fan-favorite Silk Chocolate Almondmilk sip.

To make thing even better, "Don’t Cry Over Spilled Silk” also includes a yummy combo of banana chunks, peanut butter, and roasted almonds, giving it simultaneously chewy and crunchy texture. The Creation is certainly a great afternoon snack or post-dinner dessert that’ll give you a boost just like your usual ice cream, but without all the dairy.

You can order Cold Stone’s new Silk Chocolate Almondmilk Creation and plant-based flavor at participating nationwide Cold Stone Creamery stores. To find a Cold Stone store near you, simply use the brand’s locator. Of course, if you’re looking to skip the lines in 2022 and get your frozen treat as quickly as possible, it’s a good idea to order ahead for pick-up or delivery on the Cold Stone website or the new Cold Stone app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. (BTW, you’ll also be able to snag special offers and rewards on the app.)

Before you head to Cold Stone Creamy to kick off the year with a chocolatey plant-based Creation, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.