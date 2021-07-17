Fans of Coca-Cola Zero are so upset they’re lighting up Twitter with protests. After the brand announced it would be changing up the recipe and look of its Coke Zero on Tuesday, July 13, fans quickly took to social media to express their concerns. The general consensus is, “if it’s not broken, why fix it?” But mostly, fans are feeling a bit uneasy about the brand messing with the beloved sip again in these tweets about Coke Zero’s new flavor in 2021.

The press release from Coca-Cola explains that the newest recipe for Coke Zero will hit the shelves starting in July 2021, with a full rollout nationwide in the U.S. and Canada beginning in August. However, while you might jump to the conclusion that Coke Zero is getting a full makeover, the company claims the latest recipe will “optimiz[e]existing Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar flavors and existing ingredients” while the actual ingredients and nutrients in the soda won’t change.

The last time Coca-Cola Zero got a refresh was in 2017 when the company updated the recipe to make it taste more like a regular Coke. After Coca-Cola also tweeted about the news on July 13, fans started in on its decision, which they feel is unnecessary.

“Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want — with zero sugar or calories —offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet,” said Coke’s statement in the release from Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola’s Trade Mark Category Lead of the North America Operating Unit.

Whatever the soda will taste like after the update is still unclear, but fans of Coke Zero want the company to leave the recipe alone.

A lot of fans are expressing their fears or begging the company not to change it:

There’s also a worry Coca-Cola is making a rebranding mistake, like the company’s major brand refresh in 1985, which went over so poorly with customers that the brand now calls it a “marketing blunder.”

People are also making memes about the ordeal:

There are a couple of people who are hopeful about the flavor relaunch:

While fans are clearly upset, Coca-Cola replied to many of the tweets asking why the change was happening with similar information to its press release about it. Mainly in those replies, the brand insists the refresh of its flavor will make it better without changing its ingredients list.

Although there isn’t much fans can do about Coke Zero’s new flavor since it’s heading to the shelves pretty soon, hopefully it’s a more positive experience than they’re imagining.