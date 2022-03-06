This New Drumstick Coffee Creamer Will Instantly Upgrade Your Morning Coffee

There’s a new coffee creamer that’ll seriously sweeten up your mornings. Coffee Mate dropped a new Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone flavor, and it tastes like a decadent blend of ice cream, milk chocolate, and waffle cone that’ll majorly upgrade the deliciousness of your daily coffee. Coffee Mate’s Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone coffee creamer is certainly a treat for anyone looking to combine their love of the classic dessert with their favorite cup of joe.

Coffee Mate’s Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone coffee creamer is here just in time for you to kick off spring, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. The offering is a totally sweet addition to your favorite brew — inspired by the classic sundae cone, it features an ice cream flavor and hints of milk chocolate, peanuts, and waffle cone. The coffee creamer is definitely a quick and easy way to add some flavor when you’re looking to treat your taste buds.

You can purchase Coffee Mate’s Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone coffee creamer at grocery stores and major retailers across the country beginning in April 2022. The product is also available now at select Walmart locations, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for the creamer the next time you’re shopping. It’ll cost you around $3.99 for a 32-fluid ounce bottle, depending on the location.

Courtesy of Coffee Mate

If you’re looking to try out another sweet coffee creamer inspired by a classic treat, you’ll also want to check out Coffee Mate’s Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll flavor, which dropped in January 2022. According to the product image, the cinnamon roll-flavored goodness features zero grams of sugar and is triple churned for double the amount of richness as milk. It’s a creamy concoction that you’ll want to switch into your go-to lineup of coffee products, along with the new Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone coffee creamer.

