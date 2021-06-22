On Sunday, June 20, track star Christina Clemons captured the internet’s attention when she qualified for the Summer 2021 Olympics in Eugene, Oregon, while wearing a bold sartorial statement: earrings shaped like a bag of old-school Cool Ranch Doritos. The 31-year-old Maryland native punched her ticket to Tokyo after coming in third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, per Sports Illustrated, but it wasn’t just her speed that caught fans’ eyes. Clemons achieved this feat while wearing her love of a crunchy snack on her sleeve, or rather, in her ears — and fans were so here for it. Honestly, these tweets about Christina Clemons' Doritos earrings at the Olympic trial will het you hype for the games.

While Sunday’s race in Eugene marked a significant achievement in Clemons’ running career, all eyes were on her earlobes when the athlete showed up to the race with the unusual accessory. Clemons made no secret of her love of the snack following the race, telling her fans on Instagram Stories that she chose to rock the earrings because she’s “shaped like a Dorito.”

When the Dorito bag-inspired earrings went viral, Clemons played into it by teasing her fans on Twitter that she was in the mood for a Doritos sponsorship.

"I made the Olympic team wearing a bag of @Doritos on my ears,” she wrote on Monday, June 21, alongside photos of her and her head-turning accessories from the race. “Twitter, I need y'all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP.”

Twitter enthusiastically obliged, and within hours, Doritos’ Twitter account was calling Clemons “an icon” and telling her to “Hit our DMs so we can talk.”

Only time will tell whether we see Clemons rocking more Doritos-inspired gear at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo come July, but judging from the reactions on Twitter, the internet is so here for her winning attire — and so ready for some Olympic track action.

Cool accessories aside, Clemons is also one to watch come July for her talent and perseverance over the years. The Ohio State alum has had problems with her Achilles and unsuccessfully tried out for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, per The Columbus Dispatch. While this will be her first time competing in the Olympics, Clemons won her first international silver medal in 2018 at the IAAF World as well as a silver medal for the 100m hurdle race at the USA championships that same year, per World Athletics. Oh, and she also holds three Ohio State track records that have remained unbeaten since she graduated in 2012.

The women’s 100 meter hurdles qualifying round is on July 31 in Tokyo, and it’s safe to say all eyes will be on Clemons — and her earlobes — when she competes.