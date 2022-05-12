ICYMI, Instagram recently rolled out an in-feed test that enlarges pictures and videos to become nearly the full size of your screen. So far, the test has been met with mixed reviews, and many users have been left wondering if they can change back their Instagram feed to make Instagram photos and videos smaller again. If you’re looking to revert your IG feed back to normal, here's what you need to know about the photo and video feed test.

Even if you’re not in the test, you might’ve heard that Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced the change to feed in a Reel posted to his personal IG account on May 3. In the Reel, Mosseri revealed that IG users in the test can expect to see the larger photos and videos in the Home feed throughout May 2022. It’s unclear how many users are in the test, but you’ll know if you’re one of them if your feed content suddenly looks more like a vertical rectangle, due to the fact that the posts utilize a new 9:16 ratio. Typically the default for IG posts is a 1:1 ratio, but you can also enlarge your content up to 4:5.

Mosseri explained that the inspiration for the test came from IG’s desire to create a more immersive viewing experience, but according to the comments section of the Reel, it looks like some people were satisfied with their content just the way it was.

User @BlairImani weighed in with her opinion on Mosseri’s Reel, writing, “I don’t love it. It feels a bit crowded and too hard to comment / meaningfully engage.” Meanwhile, @Hammond_oh pointed out that the new layout might need some updating, because it “doesn’t show the date the post was published.” All valid points.

If you’re in the test group and would rather opt out while Instagram works on it, you might be out of luck, at least for a while. Unfortunately, if you’re not vibing with your new feed, it looks like you’re gonna have to stick it out for a bit. According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram users in the feed test are unable to revert their feeds to the original layout, which means the larger content is here to stay — at least, for now. It’s unclear how long the test will run for, but Mosseri did share in his Reel that IG plans use the test to learn as much as possible “over these next few weeks,” so who’s to know what the future will hold?

If you’re really not feeling the feed change, you can try spending more time in Instagram Stories, where IG recently introduced a new feature called Private Story Likes. You can keep tapping through Stories and doling out hearts while you wait for new updates about the feed test.