This July, the McDonald’s app is the place to be. Throughout the month, Mickey D’s is taking customers to “camp,” and treating fans to dozens of in-app deals on food items, iced coffee sips, and limited edition merch collabs with brands like Free & Easy and more. Plus, if that weren’t exciting enough, music stans can even earn a front row ticket to exclusive performances from artists like blackbear, Omar Apollo, and Kid Cudi every week (!). Here’s what you need to know about Camp McDonald’s July 2022 daily deals, exclusive in-app concerts, and merch drops.

Get ready to go to summer camp — Camp McDonald’s, that is, and you don’t need to travel far to get there. Camp McDonald’s, aka McDonald’s lineup of daily deals, is a month-long in-app extravaganza filled with free coffee, exciting food promos, and access to exclusive merch from clothing brands Free & Easy and Ma®ket, as well as the popular Korean skincare brand innisfree. According to McDonald’s, you’ll need to spend at least $1 via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s app in order to redeem your promo code before you’ll be given access to a third-party site where you can purchase the available merch. As for the food and coffee deals, you can find those underneath the Deals section of the Rewards and Deals tab on the app. (BTW, the all the deals require a minimum $1 purchase, not just the merch.)

Depending on what day of the week it is, you can redeem the food deals by selecting the deal that corresponds with the day before choosing whether you’d like to add it to your mobile order or use it at a restaurant. It’s that simple.

Courtesy of McDonald's

There’s a new deal to be unlocked every day from July 5 to July 31, and with 14 different food deals, three chances to score free coffee, five merch drops, and four in-app performances, Camp McDonald’s has something for everyone. Here’s what the calendar looks like at Camp McDonald’s for the month of July:

Camp McDonald’s Food Deals

July 6: Free Apple Pie with any size of a McFlurry

July 8: Free Happy Meal with a combo meal purchase

July 9: $2 Big Mac

July 12: Free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more

July 13: Free any size McFlurry with a purchase of $1 or more

July 15: Free Double Cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more

July 16: 2 for $5 Quarter Pounders with Cheese

July 19: BOGO Medium Fries

July 20: Free cookies with a purchase of a McFlurry of any size

July 22: Free Happy Meal with a combo meal purchase

July 23: BOGO for $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

July 26: $5 20-piece Chicken McNugget

July 29: Free McChicken with any purchase of $1 or more

July 30: $2 Big Mac

Camp McDonald’s Coffee Deals

July 11: Free Iced Coffee with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 18: Free Iced Coffee with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 25: Free Iced Coffee with any purchase of $1 or more.

Camp McDonald’s Merch Drops

July 7: Unlock access to items from Free & Easy with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 14: Unlock access to items from innisfree with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 21: Unlock access to items from Ma®ket with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 28: Unlock access to Kid Cudi merch items with any purchase of $1 or more.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Excited for the Free & Easy drop on July 7? Fans can get their hands on a range of clothing items and accessories, like tote bags, hats, and sweatshirts. To get an idea of what the merch prices might look like, the Free & Easy items are priced at:

Totes: $24

Socks: $26

Hats (all styles): $40

Short Sleeve Tees: $58

Long Sleeve Tees: $68

Hoodie: $88

As of July 6, McDonald’s hasn’t released any details about the products from its July 14, July 21, and July 28 drops.

Camp McDonald’s In-App Concerts

Everyone know the most exciting part of summer camp is the talent show, and at Camp McDonald’s, you’ll also be able to snag the best seat in the house without ever leaving your house. Every Saturday, when you spend at least $1 on the app, you’ll be given access to exclusive in-app weekly performances from blackbear, Omar Apollo, BIBI, and Kid Cudi. Oh, and you can even cop some Kid Cudi merch before the big concert, too.

According to McDonald’s, you’ll receive a notification inviting you to that week’s virtual concert after you’ve placed your order worth at least $1 through the app.

July 10: Unlock exclusive in-app performances from blackbear with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 17: Unlock exclusive in-app performances from Omar Apollo with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 24: Unlock exclusive in-app performances from BIBI with any purchase of $1 or more.

July 31: Unlock exclusive in-app performances from Kid Cudi with any purchase of $1 or more.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Summer is just getting started at Mickey D’s, and your ticket to Camp McDonald’s is waiting for you on the McDonald’s app.