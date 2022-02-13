In 2018, Kanye West tweeted “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant” and it looks like some serious manifestation happened, because Ye just starred in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial. The 30-second clip focuses on Micky D’s yummy menu choices and how, sometimes, you don’t know what to order. Ye only shows up for a quick moment so you’re going to want to pay attention to these tweets about McDonald’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial with Kanye West.

The video kicks off with a customer pulling up through the drive-thru, and while the worker asked “May I take your order?” the customer is overwhelmed with the endless options and stumbles with a “Can I get an uhhh...”

Ye falls victim to this customer freeze as he pulls up in a SHERP and is dressed head-to-toe in black. He opens the door to place his order, only to utter, “Hey, can I get an uhhh...” before the ad cuts to another indecisive customer.

The rapper isn’t the only celebrity cameo the ad includes: Viewers can spot 23XI NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and popular FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro. And it was hard not to spot the iconic Mickey D character, Grimace, the cute purple creature that was used in the franchise’s marketing campaigns for years.

Check out the full ad below.

McDonald’s also shared a fun Super Bowl commercial last year that featured some pretty catchy tunes. The ad highlighted customers blasting and singing along to their favorite tunes as they picked up their favorite treats.

In addition to food, McDonald’s highlighted classic bops like 24kGldn’s “Mood,"J. Balvin’s “Mi Gente,” and Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”

