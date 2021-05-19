Burger King’s Entry Into The Chicken Sandwich Wars Is Here, & It’s Massive

Burger King fans (and chicken sandwich stans) across the country can get ready to chow down a new offering soon. Burger King's Ch'King hand-breaded chicken sandwich is finally set to arrive at nationwide restaurants, and the crispy bite is certainly a tasty contender in the chicken sandwich wars. With its juicy fried chicken, the Ch’King has plenty to offer, especially if you want your sandwich to have a little kick.

Burger King’s Ch’King is coming U.S. locations beginning June 3 — just in time for summer picnics and pool days. The new menu item, which the fast food chain began cooking up in 2019 and has been testing at select locations since September 2020, has been getting plenty of rave reviews from fans, according to tweets in the BK press release. If you haven’t had a chance to taste the Ch’King yet, it features a hand-breaded chicken filet that’s fried to get a juicy interior and a crispy, golden brown exterior. It’s all served on a potato bun along with pickles and the brand’s signature sauce. There are also two other varieties depending on your taste preferences: The Spicy Ch’King packs some heat with a spicy glaze over the hand-breaded chicken, while the Ch’King Deluxe swaps out the pickles for lettuce and a tomato slice. The Ch’King offerings will cost between $3.99 and $4.99, depending on location.

To celebrate the menu item’s nationwide launch — and BK’s own assessment that the Ch’King might even outdo the Whopper — you can get a free Whopper (to not forget the OG, of course) when you order a Ch’King on the Burger King mobile app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, or Burger King website from June 3 through June 20. Keep in mind there’s only one offer available per customer, so use it wisely.

Burger King's Ch'King hand-breaded chicken sandwich launches June 3. Courtesy of Burger King

If this chicken sandwich news all sounds familiar, that’s because in February 20201, Burger King shared news of the Ch’King’s impending arrival. The details weren’t fleshed out at the time, and it was only known as the hand-breaded chicken sandwich. Some BK customers have been able to score the Ch’King since then as it tested in select locations, so if you’ve been feeling major FOMO, make sure to mark down June 3 for the Ch’King’s official arrival. If it becomes your new fave, you won’t have to worry about it leaving the menu, since the Ch’King is a permanent addition to the Burger King menu.

When heading to Burger King to get a taste of the new contenders in the chicken sandwich wars, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.