Baskin-Robbins Is Selling A Zombie Unicorn Cake Just In Time For Halloween

Baskin-Robbins is putting a chilly spin on the treats you know and love just in time for Halloween. Baskin-Robbin’s Halloween 2021 ice cream and cake flavors include classic candy like Butterfinger and Baby Ruth, along with a seriously twisted new cake design. The spooky goodness will take your usual party offerings to the next level on Oct. 31.

Baskin-Robbins unveiled its Halloween lineup on Sept. 27, and there are so many frightening treats to choose from all October long. First up is the new Zombie Unicorn Cake, which is a terrifying ice cream cake that puts a twist on on the brand’s popular Unicorn Cake with a sugar cone horn that’s covered in pieces of crushed Oreos. There’s also a “blood” and a “dirt” base that’s made from Oreo speckles. The Zombie Unicorn Cake is perfect for sharing at your upcoming Halloween festivities or scary movie nights.

Baskin-Robbins’ Trick Oreo Treat ice cream is also making an epic comeback as the Flavor of the Month for October. As its name suggests, the ice cream flavor is inspired by classic trick-or-treat candies, featuring Oreos with orange crème filling swirled with vanilla ice cream, as well as Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bits mixed throughout.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Another returning flavor is Pumpkin Cheesecake, which is a blend of pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored ice cream combined with cinnamon cream cheese ribbon and ginger snap cookie bits. It’s a fall staple that’ll pair perfectly with your PSL and jack-o-lantern carving activities.

To celebrate the launch of the Halloween treats, Baskin-Robbins is offering fans a few sweet deals. You can score $5 off any Halloween cake that costs $35 or more when you order using the Baskin-Robbins app. The offer is valid at participating nationwide Baskin-Robbins locations through Oct. 31 or five minutes after you tap “Redeem In-Store” on the app. You can also get free delivery on your first Baskin-Robbins order (minimum purchase of $15) on Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14. The $0 delivery deal is only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to redeem it ASAP before it disappears for good.

Before heading to Baskin-Robbins to pick up new and returning Halloween favorites, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.