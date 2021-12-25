When it comes to Christmas cheer, almost everyone knows the Obama family has it locked down. During President Barack Obama’s time in office, he and his family would typically spend the holiday season finding ways to give back to one another — as well as to communities in need across the United States. But this year, Barack Obama’s Instagram posts for Christmas 2021 is all about the howlidays, and it’s impawssibly adorable.

“Merry Christmas, everybody! This year, I got a little help spreading holiday cheer from Sunny,” he captioned alongside a photo of the former first family’s fluffy Portuguese Water Dog. “Wishing you all a peaceful and joyful holiday season with the ones you love,” he added. Sunny was posed in front of a sparkling Christmas tree, and showed off a little Santa hat on his fuzzy head. Ever since Obama’s time in the White House came to an end in 2016, he seems to have been focused on his family — and his latest holiday Instagram post really shows just how much he values every member of his family, whether they’ve got two legs or four legs. And as a dog lover myself, I simply cannot get over how cute Sunny looks. He deserves all the Christmas treats, in my opinion.

Sunny, however, unfortunately no longer has another furry friend to romp around the Obama household with — on May 8, 2021, the Obamas’ other dog Bo sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 12. “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Obama tweeted on the sad day. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between,” he added. So while Bo may not be there to ring in the holiday season alongside Sunny, he’s no doubt watching from doggie heaven.

This is far from the first time Obama has showed off an adorable holiday message over social media. In December 2018, he posted an adorable photo of himself and former first lady, Michelle Obama, in an a warm embrace. “Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love,” he wrote. “Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas!”

Michelle herself also had a fun holiday message to share over Instagram this year, in the form of a fun video montage to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The montage featured photos of the former first family throughout their years in the White House, and it’s a cheerful trip down memory lane. “#MerryChristmas from our family to yours!” Michelle wrote. “Barack and I send our best wishes to you all for a safe, healthy, and joyful holiday season.”

It’s clear the Obama household is filled to the brim with Christmas cheer this year, whether the fam is doting on their beloved dog or looking back at warm memories.