Get Paid $10K Per Month To Tour California With This Summer Job

There’s a new summer job opening that’s a dream for adventure lovers. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is on the hunt for a “Chief Strainge Officer” (named after the brewery’s Strainge Beast hard kombucha) who will lead the brand’s tour across California for summer 2022 — and get paid $10,000 per month while doing so. If you’re looking to shake things up from your usual routine, here’s how to apply to Sierra Nevada’s Chief Strainge Officer job.

Sierra Nevada is searching for an adventurous soul to take on the role of promoting its Strainge Beast hard kombucha during a California van tour this summer. As the Chief Strainge Officer, you’ll stop at eight cities along the way, landing at your final destination: Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, California. You’ll help with in-person events, create content for the brand’s social media platforms, interact with customers, and more. Of course, there’s also another major perk to the summer gig: a $10,000 per month salary during the tour.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Sierra Nevada’s Chief Strainge Officer, you can apply on the official job listing. According to the job description, applicants ideally have a bachelor's degree in business, marketing or hospitality, but “strong customer service” and a “huge passion for consumer engagement” will also be considered. You’ll also want to show off you Instagram and Twitter chops. Keep in mind you need to be 21 years or older and hold a valid driver’s license to be eligible for this gig.

Courtesy of Sierra Nevada

The Chief Strainge Officer will work three days a week beginning in mid-May 2022, five days a week in June and July, and three days a week in August. On top of a $10,000 per month salary, the winner will also get a $200 Adventure Stipend, which can be used while visiting each city on days off; two plane tickets (worth up to $5,000) to anywhere around the globe; and a year’s worth of Strainge Beast hard kombucha. Of course, there’s also the trip to the Outside Lands Festival.

To help you study up on the beverage as you channel your inner Strainge Beast, the brewery describes Strainge Beast on the website as a “delicious love triangle of flavor” thanks to herbs, fruits, and spices. Since Sierra Nevada’s Chief Strange Officer job listing will only be open until it’s filled, it’s a good idea to apply quickly if you’re looking to get paid for the adventure of a lifetime this summer.