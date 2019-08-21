If you're someone who travels a lot, you probably do it for a lot of different reasons. You love trying new foods, seeing iconic landmarks, meeting lots of people, and of course, you have a huge sense of adventure. As you venture out into the world, you're definitely going to be taking a ton of photos, so you'll need adventure captions for Instagram to accompany your snaps.

If Carl and Ellie's desire to travel in Up gives you all the feels, you’re probably someone with a chronic case of wanderlust. Traveling is one of the best ways to fulfill your need for adventure because so many activities can be considered "adventurous." Trying out new foods, skydiving, and salsa dancing in the street can all be an adventurous part of your travels. Honestly, even just hanging out on the beach in a wanderlust-worthy new place counts as an adventure. Just like there isn't one way to travel, there isn't just one way to be adventurous.

One of the best parts of traveling and having a passion for adventure is that you'll never truly be satisfied. There's just too much of the world to see, and you're always restlessly waiting for your next trip to start. So book that flight, hop on that plane, and get ready for the journey of a lifetime. (Not that you needed any convincing in the first place.) When you’re ready to share all your wanderlust-worthy photos and videos on Instagram, use these adventure captions to accompany all your favorite memories.

Dean Mitchell/E+/Getty Images

"Adventure is out there." — Up "Wanderlust: a desire to travel, to understand one's very existence." "I do believe it's time for another adventure." "Find a beautiful place, and get lost." "Oh darling, let's be adventurers." "My favorite thing is going on adventures with you." "Work hard, travel harder." "Head in the clouds, on to the next destination." "Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer." "Committed to a life full of adventure." "I've got a case of wanderlust here." "In a relationship with my passport." "Go. Fly. Roam. Travel. Voyage. Explore. Journey. Discover. Adventure." "I will make my travel dreams a reality. Plane and simple." "Work, save, travel, repeat." "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty "Let's wander where the wifi is weak." "Adventuring with the best." "Take me anywhere." "Felt like going on another adventure today... so I did." "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "My wanderlust made me do it." "We have nothing to lose, and a world to see." "Out of office today. Catch me in the clouds." "Adventure is worthwhile." — Aesop "Finding paradise wherever I go." "Catching flights, not feels." "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag "Experiences > Things." "Never met an adventure I didn't like." "Full-time wanderer." "Wander often, wonder always." "They call me the wanderer. Yeah, the wanderer." — Dion, "The Wanderer" "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport." "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met.” — Melody Truong "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg "Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show." "Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Go to the place that leaves you breathless." "The journey starts now." "Run wild and free." "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliott "We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfillment.” — Hilaire Belloc