Traveling is probably the one thing you’ll never take for granted again after the year that was 2020. There’s nothing that makes you want to do something more than when you’re told you can’t do it, and if you’re fully vaccinated, you officially have the green light to travel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now that you’re able to get away, you’ll need travel captions for Instagram to pair with all your future wanderlust snaps.

Whether you’re finally heading out on a trip that was rescheduled, using your vacation days to wander off, or just want to see someone you haven’t seen since before the pandemic, you’re going to want to document it all. Having travel captions ready to go will make sharing those memories on the ‘Gram so much easier when the time comes. Plus, the right travel caption can add a little something extra to any snaps you post this summer and for the rest of the year. Wherever your travels may take you, the memories made along will be nothing short of irreplaceable. So, get even more excited for your next trip by packing along these 55 travel captions for Instagram that are wander-ful just like you.

"I do believe it's time for another adventure.” “Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” — Dr. Seuss "Work hard, travel harder." "Wander often, wonder always." "I've got a bad case of wanderlust." "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." “A journey is best measured in friends rather than miles.” — Tim Cahill "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Barcelover "It is not down in any map; true places never are." — Herman Melville "Take me anywhere." "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai "The life you have led doesn't need to be the only life you have." — Anna Quindlen "I must be a mermaid... I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living." — Anais Nin "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "We have nothing to lose, and a world to see." "Where you lead, I will follow." — Carole King, “Where You Lead” "We dream in colors borrowed from the sea." "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag "Finding paradise wherever I go." "If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try." — Seth Godin "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take." — Lewis Carroll "You don't need magic to disappear, all you need is a destination." "The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page." — Saint Augustine “It's your road, and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.” — Rumi "I have an insane calling to be where I'm not." "One's destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things." — Henry Miller “Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport.” "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." — Neale Donald Walsch “And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling.” — Shanti “So much of who we are is where we have been.” — William Langewiesche "Where you are is where I want to be." "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong "Wanderlust. A desire to travel, to understand one's very existence." "Some beautiful paths can't be discovered without getting lost." — Erol Ozan "Travel far enough, you meet yourself." — David Mitchell "Traveling isn't always about running away from things, sometimes it's about running into what you truly want." "We lose ourselves in things we love. We find ourselves there, too." — Kristin Martz "Find a beautiful place, and get lost." “Take me to that great place with wonders and wishes.” — Maya, “Take Me There” “Officially out of office.” “Find me by the sea.” “On the road again. Goin' places that I've never been.” — Willie Nelson, “On The Road Again” “Take me home, country roads.” — John Denver, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” “Just looking for my happy place.” “I always say yes to new adventures.” “You’ve always got to seas the day.” “Keep calm and travel on.” “I’m not meant to stay in one place.” “When I follow my heart, it leads me to the airport.” “I like to travel, plane and simple.” “Maybe you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy plane tickets.” “Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” — Lao Tzu

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.