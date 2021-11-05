Score Nearly $300 Off An Apple Watch With Early Black Friday Sales

Black Friday is on Nov. 26, but you don’t need to wait weeks to shop great deals on Apple products. Some of the biggest items in tech are part of early deals, and the price cuts will have you ready to finally upgrade your headphones or watch. Get ready to check off the names on your holiday list (or treat yourself) with these Apple Black Friday 2021 deals with deep discounts on Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads.

The tech giant gives all of its devices pretty regular upgrades — from the new AirPods to the latest Apple Watch — so it’s likely you have an Apple product or two on your wishlist. ICYMI, Apple launched its 3rd Generation AirPods on Oct. 25, and you could be in for a deal if you didn’t snap yours up yet. The company also released the latest iteration of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, on Oct. 15, which means there are definitely some deep discounts to be had on the older models of AirPods and Apple Watch.

This list boasts Apple Black Friday deals from across stores like Target, Amazon, and more, so you can see what’s best for you. This post will be updated as new deals roll out throughout November. Most of the discounts are available for a limited time, and it’s unclear when they end unless otherwise noted. So, if you like what you see, you might want to grab it before it’s gone.

Without further ado, here are the best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals already rolled out.

Black Friday Deals On AirPods

If you held out for the discounts before upgrading your AirPods, these Black Friday deals couldn’t come soon enough. There are plenty of steals from retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy that will have you cheering your decision to wait before adding them to your cart.

Amazon

Amazon’s early Black Friday sales are happening now, and you can get sweet deals on the new AirPods, as well as the older models.

23% off the new AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (regularly $249)

27% off the AirPods 2nd Generation with Wired Charging Case (regularly $159)

$50 off the AirPods 2nd Generation with Wireless Charging Case (regularly $199)

$70 off Apple AirPods Max Headphones (regularly $549)

Best Buy

Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals are available now, with more deals dropping on Nov. 19.

These Best Buy deals are available through Nov. 7:

$60 off Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (regularly $249.99)

$50 off AirPods 2nd Generation with Wireless Charging Case (regularly $199.99)

25% off AirPods 2nd Generation with Wired Charging Case (regularly $159.99)

Walmart

Walmart’s Deals for Days event began Nov. 3, and you can catch three different discount events in the lead-up to Black Friday on Nov. 26.

$114.99 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wired Charging Case (early access deal)

You’ll need to be a Walmart+ member to score this early access deal on 2nd Generation AirPods.

$30 off Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation) — (regularly $158.98)

Black Friday Sales On Apple Watch

If you’re looking for a new Apple Watch, there are plenty of discounts from major retailers, and discounts on the latest model, as well as the older iterations of the smartwatch.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can save on early Black Friday deals on Apple Watch.

$30 off Apple Watch Series 3 (regularly $199)

Amazon

Discounts on Apple Watches at Amazon include deep discounts on older models.

$50 off Apple Watch Series 6 (regularly $399)

39% off Apple Watch Series 5 (regularly $749)

Target

Target’s Holiday Best Deals kicked off On Oct. 31, and you can shop different discounts every week.

Early discounts on Apple Watch that wrap after Saturday, Nov. 6 include:

$30 off Apple Watch Series 3 (regularly $229.99)

Apple Black Friday Deals On MacBooks And iPads

If you’re looking for a new MacBook or iPad, these Black Friday deals will help you save.

Amazon

$500 off the 13-inch 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (regularly $1,999)

Deals on Apple iPads include:

$60 off 2020 Apple iPad Air (regularly $599)

$100 off 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

If you plan to head to Black Friday sales in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.