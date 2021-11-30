7-Eleven’s New Hot Chocolate Has A Festive Red Hue To Brighten Up Your Feed

There’s basically only one good thing about cold weather, and that’s indulging in a piping hot sip that will keep you warm, like hot chocolate. This winter, 7-Eleven is making the cold weather worth it with a brand new hot cocoa, but that’s not all: the convenience store chain is turning the classic wintertime staple on its head by giving it a colorful makeover. Here’s what you need to know about 7-Eleven’s new hot chocolate, Winter Wonderland Cocoa, and why it’s a must for your Instagram feed.

On Nov. 30, 7-Eleven announced the release of its brand new hot chocolate, called the Winter Wonderland Cocoa. You’ll probably do a double take when you get your first cup, but there’s no mistake — the new drink is a vibrant red color that essentially looks like a candy cane in a cup. The drink gets it unique pigment from its candy cane flavoring, and it’s chocolatey goodness comes from the rich cocoa blend. What I’m trying to say is, the drink tastes just as good as it looks, if that’s even possible.

If that’s not exciting enough for your IG followers, you can also customize your cup of cocoa with all your holiday favorite toppings, like marshmallows, cinnamon, caramel, or add a variety of sweeteners for no extra cost. You heard that right: No. Extra. Cost. 7-Eleven offers free customizations at the hot beverage bar all year long, so you can spruce up your sip without ever having to worry about the price tag.

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

The Winter Wonderland Cocoa is available for a limited time at participating locations, and the price of the one-of-a-kind cocoa will vary by size and location, but it’ll be in line with other hot drinks at 7-Eleven.

Before running out to get a cup of the eye-catching cocoa, you might want to download the 7-Eleven app and become a 7Rewards member, because 7Rewards members can grab any sized coffee or hot chocolate and a fresh baked muffin for just $2.

Whenever you decide to make your next 7-Eleven run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.