4/20 Food Deals For 2022 With Discounts On Pizza, Burgers, And More

Yes, there’s a White Castle Deal.

By Daffany Chan
April 20 is coming up, and whether it’s a holiday you look forward to all year round or just another Wednesday, you can enjoy free and discounted food at your favorite chains. These 4/20 deals in 2022 include a BOGO deal on tacos, White Castle (duh), and more.

Fatburger

Snag a $4.20 OG Fatburger when ordering on Fatburger’s website on April 20, as well as free delivery when ordering on the Fatburger website through April (minimum purchase of $20), per an email from the brand to Elite Daily.

Tap