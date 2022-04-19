Yes, there’s a White Castle Deal.
April 20 is coming up, and whether it’s a holiday you look forward to all year round or just another Wednesday, you can enjoy free and discounted food at your favorite chains. These 4/20 deals in 2022 include a BOGO deal on tacos, White Castle (duh), and more.
Snag a $4.20 OG Fatburger when ordering on Fatburger’s website on April 20, as well as free delivery when ordering on the Fatburger website through April (minimum purchase of $20), per an email from the brand to Elite Daily.