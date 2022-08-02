Are you the friend who’s always eager to break out into song in the car? Or the first to volunteer during karaoke night? If so, odds are you’re one of the zodiac signs most likely to sing out loud.

Fun and spontaneous, these zodiac signs aren’t afraid to belt a lyric out, no matter who’s listening. Their confidence in expressing their voice regardless of how it sounds is what makes them adored by some, and annoyed (aka envied) by others.