BRB, crying. Literally.
While the holidays are a time that many people eagerly look forward to, emotions can also be at an all-time high. Christmas tends to remind everyone that the year is coming to an end. And with so much tension in the cosmos, there’s bound to be a few zodiac signs that may not have a holly, jolly Christmas.
The astro weather on Dec. 25 (i.e. Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto) is something three signs won’t be able to ignore. While everyone will be feeling the effects of the cosmos somewhere in their charts, here are the signs most likely to cry on Christmas 2021: