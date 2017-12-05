10 Romantic Books To Read This Winter When You're Snuggled Up By The Fire

Reading during the winter is almost better than during any other time of the year. The colder months make you want to snuggle up, and reading alone sends your mind on an adventure into a different world. By picking out some romantic books to read this winter, you'll find that your blanket and the fire aren't the only things keeping you warm.

Romantic books have a way of pulling at our heartstrings. How many times have you been caught blushing or slightly biting your lip as you stared down at your paperback romance book? Words are powerful, and if they happen to be tangled up in a romantic scenario, we are done for.

We fall in love with the characters and the storylines, and ultimately, we adore the way the words make us feel. Writers are extremely creative, and we are here for the way they make us want to spend hours with our noses in a book, especially during the coldest time of the year. Luckily, winter tends to give us opportunities for down time, and you should definitely spend it wisely. So, if you're looking to cozily orchestrate a book, blanket, hot cocoa, and fireplace date with yourself, you can't go wrong with snatching up a few of these titles. Thank me later.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 A Sky Painted Gold by Laura Wood 'A Sky Painted Gold' Amazon $10 see on amazon A Sky Painted Gold, $14, Amazon Fans of The Great Gatsby will surely love this romantic coming-of-age novel. Let yourself get engulfed in the glitz and glam of this book, along with family secrets and drama. For those just dipping their toes in romance novels, this is a great start.

03 The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo 'The Light We Lost' Amazon $16 $9 SEE ON AMAZON A day known for its literal and figurative destruction is the starting point for the love story in this novel. The couple meets on Sept. 11, 2001 in The Light We Lost. We all know how saddening and extremely heartbreaking that day was, so it certainly makes you curious as to why the writer chose this day to begin a love story.

04 It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover 'It Ends With Us' Amazon $17 $9 see on amazon No one ever really forgets the first person they fell in love with. The whole experience, good or bad, is engraved in us always. Even when we've moved on, their very presence can complicate a current relationship. Read how one woman juggles that heart-twisting scenario in It Ends With Us.

05 The Fault In Our Stars by John Green 'The Fault In Our Stars' Amazon $13 $6 see on amazon Now, if you've already seen the Fault In Our Stars movie, OK, but the book will seriously destroy you. This is a story about two young people falling in love while they’re also battling life-threatening health issues. It really puts life and love into perspective, especially when you consider that time isn't always on your side. P.S: You are going to cry... a lot.

06 All The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven 'All the Bright Places' Barnes & Noble $11 $10 see on barnes & noble If you’ve checked The Fault in Our Stars off your reading list, check out All The Bright Places for an emotional love story about two teens. It was also made into a Netflix movie starring Elle Fanning. This is a memorable read that will keep you intrigued all the way through.

07 The Arrangement by Sarah Dunn 'The Arrangement' Barnes & Noble $17 SEE ON BARNES & NOBLE The perception of a happy marriage is changing. From case to case, couples are choosing their own guidelines as to what their marriage needs to thrive and be peaceful. So, what happens when a couple agrees to an open marriage agreement? You'll have to read The Arrangement in order to find out.

08 The Man I Love by Suanne Laqueur 'The Man I Love' Barnes & Noble $19 SEE ON BARNES & NOBLE Not only are you following a romance embedded with all of its heart-straining and filling qualities in The Man I Love, but this story also begins with a tragedy. See how love, coping, and mental illness affect a circle of friends after an act of violence.

09 See Me by Nicholas Sparks 'See Me' Barnes & Noble $16 SEE ON BARNES & NOBLE If you haven't already discovered the tear-jerking sorcery that Nicholas Sparks inevitably has with his writing, you'll find out soon enough with See Me. He always writes these incredible books that place us in these situations that could happen to anyone. In this novel, find out what happens when two people unexpectedly meet, and how their love story unfolds.