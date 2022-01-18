Another season of Netflix’s hit reality dating series, Too Hot To Handle, is dropping on Jan. 19. While the contestants of Season 3 are all gorgeous (and well, too hot to handle), it’s the location of the show that is truly breathtaking. After tuning in, you might even be wondering, where is Too Hot To Handle Season 3 filmed? Well, if you watched the second season, which premiered in 2021, things might seem a bit familiar this time around.

The Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Island Location Is Familiar

It turns out Seasons 2 and 3 of Too Hot To Handle were filmed back-to-back in Turks and Caicos, so Season 3 will be in the same island location. While Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle was filmed at a stunning villa in Mexico, the producers of the show decided to mix things up by bringing everyone to a paradise island for Season 2. The reason for the change was to surprise the contestants who thought they were on a different show, and to better deal with current safety and travel protocols.

While Turks and Caicos is a gorgeous bucket list travel location that will give you all the Too Hot To Handle vibes on its own, the exact Too Hot To Handle filming location for Season 3 is the Turtle Tail Estate. The Turtle Tail Estate is a luxury vacation home that you can rent for yourself. The catch is, you need to save up quite a bit if you want to stay there, even just for one night.

The Too Hot To Handle Villa Location Is Luxurious

The Too Hot To Handle estate is actually managed by the Island House Luxury Villa Management, which has quite a few luxury villas and island homes you can rent for a paradise getaway. However, if you’re looking for the Too Hot To Handle experience, you’ll want to rent out the Turtle Tail Estate. When booking your journey, you’ll want to look for the Emerald Bay Villa on the dropdown to see open dates. For just one day in the Too Hot To Handle villa, it will cost you $9,000 if you book between now and April. Beginning in May, the price drops down to $8,500, but that’s still several months of rent for many people.

While that may seem like a lot, it may be worth it for some people to stay on their very own peninsula on the south coast of Providenciales with a private beach and a dedicated concierge who will take care of everything for you during your stay. As always, you’ll want to check the latest travel guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before planning any upcoming trips. However, after watching Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle, you might want to put the Turtle Tail Estate on your future travel bucket list.

The Turtle Tail Estate, which can house up to 10 guests, includes five bedrooms, five baths, a heated infinity pool, a game room, a fitness room, and a home theater for cozy movie nights. You’ll also have your own housekeeper, chef, and butler on staff. This is the perfect location for couples to have a romantic getaway, but unlike the show, you won’t have to worry about kissing your partner.

For even more fun, there’s a tennis and basketball court on the property as well as bicycles for you to ride around the island. During your down time, you may like the wood-fired pizza oven and the BBQ to make delicious meals to enjoy in the al fresco dining area. After a day of tanning on the beach, exploring the island, and swimming in the pool, you and your friends can have a cute bonfire at the fire pit lounge where the cast gathers in the show. As you reminisce on your island getaway, enjoy some s’mores and cozy cocktails.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.