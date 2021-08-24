Here's How Long You'll Have To Wait For Too Hot To Handle Season 3

Netflix jumped into the reality show game with both feet in 2020. After the success of programs like The Great British Baking Show and a rash of reality competition series like Blown Away and Nailed It!, the streaming service decided to then lean into more drama-heavy reality dating series. The one-two punch of Love Is Bling and Too Hot To Handle proved the format could work on streaming as well as broadcast, especially with Netflix tweaking its all-at-once drops into weekly batch releases. Now, with Too Hot To Handle Season 3 up next, it’s clear there’s no slowing down in this genre.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 debuted in June 2021, so perhaps asking when a new season might arrive seems a bit fast. But Netflix has hinted at plans to follow the two-cycles-a-year format popularized by shows like Dancing With The Stars and The Voice. The Circle, for instance, is going biannual in 2021, releasing Season 2 in May with Season 3 coming in September, and Seasons 4 and 5 on deck for 2022. So, will there be two seasons of Too Hot for fans to handle in 2021?

It turns out, Netflix is not quite ready to overload viewers with too much too soon, although whether that’s a good or bad thing is debatable. But the heat will be back right when viewers could use a little warming up.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Release Date

According to Deadline, Netflix confirmed at the Edinburgh TV Festival that Season 3 would debut “early in the new year” of 2022.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast

If Too Hot To Handle Season 3 follows the same rollout as the first two seasons, viewers will have to wait until a couple of weeks before the new season’s debut to meet the new contestants.

Netflix is big on keeping these sorts of details quiet until the series is nearly ready to arrive, primarily because Too Hot To Handle is already known to cross over contestants to and from other series. For instance, Chloe Veitch from THTH Season 1 wound up on The Circle Season 2. So, could someone from The Circle cross back for THTH Season 3? Hopefully, they can handle the heat if they do.

In the meantime, fans can watch some of their Too Hot To Handle favorites compete on Netflix Reality Games over on YouTube.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Trailer

Much like the casting info, any footage of Season 3 will likely not debut until much closer to the show’s premiere date. But with an early 2022 debut, fans should start looking for the heat to arrive sometimes around the cold of the holiday season.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Release Schedule

The batch drop format is the most crucial thing about Too Hot To Handle (and its other reality show counterparts). Like GBBO and other reality competitions, Too Hot To Handle benefits from a slower rollout, during which fans can spend the weeks between episodes discussing their favorite contestants and what might happen next. The good news is that Season 3 will continue to follow the weekly rollout, with a few episodes coming out every week leading up to the finale.

Too Hot To Handle Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.