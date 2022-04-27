When the premiere of the highly anticipated Selling Sunset Season 5 aired on Netflix on Friday, April 22, fans headed back to Los Angeles to watch the ladies of The Oppenheim Group buy and sell lavish properties — all while continuing to spill the tea, of course. Between all the multi-million dollar homes and trendy restaurants where all the drama goes down, you might be wondering where is Selling Sunset filmed? Season 5 features some filming locations you can actually visit IRL.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset kicks off with newly dating Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim on a couples’ vacation with Mary and Romain in Mykonos, Greece. As the season unfolds, the rest of The Oppenheim Group finds out, and drama ensues as Christine Quinn continues to clash with the other girls in the brokerage. There are numerous big storylines during the show, like Heather Rae Young’s wedding to Tarek El Moussa, Emma Hernan’s budding romance with Micah McDonald, Quinn’s new friendship with Chelsea Lazkani, and, of course, Chrishell’s relationship with Jason, and Selling Sunset takes viewers all over Los Angeles, other parts of Southern California, and abroad with its Season 5 filming locations. If you want to walk through some of the most glamorous Selling Sunset filming locations for Season 5, these hotspots are a great place to start.

1 The Oppenheim Group Office 8606 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Visit the website The setting for a lot of the drama in Selling Sunset, the “O Group” office is located in West Hollywood. If you’re in the area, you can walk by for a chance to glimpse some of the realtors sharing gossip and hanging out. 1/14

