Things are heating up, and it’s not just because summer is around the corner. Love Island is back and along with a new set of contestants — aka islanders — the British reality dating show has a new villa as well. If you’ve been watching the series since it first premiered, you might be wondering where is Love Island filmed? The 2022 villa is a change from previous seasons.

Since 2017, Spain’s island in the Mediterranean, Majorca, has been home to the series. However, according to ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, the series didn’t own the Love Island villa they had been shooting at. Lygo said, “We didn’t own [the last villa], we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy.” Now that the series premiered on June 6, 2022’s villa has officially been revealed — and it’s not that far away.

Unfortunately, since they were renting the old villa, it was unavailable for shooting this time around. Knowing how popular the show is, it just makes sense to finally have a place to call their own, and Love Island is staying near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Majorca.

The all-new Love Island villa was “built just a few minutes away” from the pervious villa. A source revealed in January that ITV wanted to stay in Majorca because it “provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show.” For anyone who has marathon-watched Love Island, you know that a majority of the show is just watching contestants flirting with each other while lounging by the pool. So, a “sunny backdrop” is definitely a must.

While the location may be similar, the villa itself is very different. Fans got to see a preview of 2022’s Love Island villa ahead of the premiere on Instagram with a POV walkthrough video. You’ll notice right away a rustic chic walkway leading up to the villa with a giant heart out front. Inside, there are tons of neon signs that say things like “love” and “to the beach,” which make perfect backdrops for some cute Insta selfies.

Of course, the dressing room is a highlight of the new villa with everything you need to get camera-ready for the day. Nkazana “Kaz” Kamwi from Season 7 of Love Island commented on the video, “Omg the dressing roooooooom.” Kazimir Crossley from Season 4 even admitted she’s “kinda jealous” of the new villa. Leading out from the dressing room is a balcony with tons of seating for the islanders to hang out and gossip if necessary.

Another popular hangout spot is definitely the new and massive pool area. It has outdoor bars, tons of colorful loungers, and even chairs in the infinity pool. The outdoor pool area wouldn’t be complete without a giant fire pit as well, which is a staple in the series and where a lot of the dramatic moments happen.

There’s also the new vibrant bedroom where everyone sleeps at night that has colorful lip art on the walls and a pretty pink motif. Overall, this new Love Island villa is huge, Insta-worthy, and has us wondering if we can rent it out when the show’s not using it. Just think of the fun you and your friends would have getting ready each morning in the dressing room and snapping cute pics for your feed while laying out by the pool. If you do want to experience a Love Island vacay without traveling to where Love Island is filmed, you can always stay in a Love Island-themed Airbnb in Arizona.