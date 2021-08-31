Taylor Swift was right, because August has “slipped away into a moment in time” and September is here. This is your last chance to make this summer one you’ll remember forever and Vrbo — aka Vacation Rentals by Owner — wants to help make it special. From Sept. 24 through Sept. 26, you and your entire crew could potentially enjoy a one-of-a-kind stay at Vrbo's NERF Lake House, which is decorated with all the Super Soakers and toys your heart desires, at just a fraction of the cost.

To make your NERF dreams come true, you’ll need to be the first person to book the Eucha, Oklahoma lake house when it becomes available on Vrbo Sept. 1 at noon CT. The Vrbo NERF House will be available from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26, making it the best way to say goodbye to the summer and hello to the fall. Plus, each night is also only $100, which is a huge discount from the lake house’s usual price of over $2000 a night. Since it does sleep up to 30 people, you could potentially only be spending a little over $6 each for a weekend full of fun.

While you’ll be responsible for getting to Oklahoma if you don’t live there already, the property promises to be well worth the trip. The vacation rental boasts plenty of on-theme decor to make your stay even more Insta-worthy and exciting. The 12-bedroom house, which is right on the water, is one big trip down memory lane with walls on walls filled with various NERF Blasters and Soakers for you and your friends to use. It’s basically one giant playhouse, making it perfect for an end-of-summer family reunion or a massive vacay for everyone in your friend group.

If you’re able to book it from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26, you and your crew will have plenty to do while staying at the Vrbo NERF House (or getting around the property with scooters and Go Karts). In addition to all the NERF toys inside, there’s also a Training Station outside that has skateboards, golf clubs, and hockey sticks you can play with. Of course, you’ll also be at the lake, so you’ll want to get in the water as much as possible. For that, there’s a water trampoline and an awesome fire pit overlooking the lake that you can enjoy when the sun goes down.

There’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re riding around the massive property on a Go Kart or playing water tag with Super Soakers. For those in your group looking for a more chill time, they can swim around in the lake, go for a nature hike, soak up the sun on the massive wraparound deck space, and roast marshmallows over the fire. Not only is the lake house filled with activities, but these toys are all things that will remind you of your childhood. It’s basically your childhood dream house, so bring on the nostalgia.

If you decide to make the trip to Oklahoma, keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently states that you should delay traveling until you become fully vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, you should still continue to adhere to any local and state COVID-19 regulations.

However, since you’ll be vacationing in a massive lake house with scooters, NERF Blasters, a huge lawn, a water trampoline, and your own private beach to enjoy, you and your traveling crew will have enough fun right where you’re staying. Just don’t forget to pack your sunnies and fave swimsuit for soaking up the sun and water.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.