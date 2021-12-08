You may know Vrbo as a go-to resource to book amazing vacation homes for your next adventure, but just in time for the holiday season, they’re offering something furry special for your pet at home. On Dec. 9, you’ll be able to snag one of these customized Vrbo doghouses for your best friend. Now, these aren’t just any regular doghouses. These Vrbo doghouses were designed for any four-legged friend to live luxuriously, like you would in your own Vrbo vacation home.

At first glance, you’ll be wishing you could buy one of these Vrbo doghouses for yourself. That’s how glamorous they are. With five different home designs, you can really choose a house that fits your pup’s vibes. There’s a beach cottage for your dog who loves to spend their summer days by the shore playing catch, and a mid-century modern bungalow for any pup who loves to nap in style.

Each home will be available for $100 on Vrbo at 12 p.m. CT on Dec. 9. However, these ‘Gram-worthy doghouses will only be available on a first come, first served basis. So, you better set an alarm on your phone now so you don’t miss out on getting one. If you’re ready to spoil your dog with the greatest gift ever, browse your options now so you’re able to “book” the right customized Vrbo doghouse ASAP.

01 Beach Cottage Courtesy of Vrbo If you’re dog is ready for sunny days, you’ll want to get them this adorable beach cottage. It’s perfect for seaside vacations where your dog can rest in their home after playing in the water. It even has a checkerboard on the roof for you to play with as your pup sleeps.

02 Chic A-Frame Courtesy of Vrbo A-frame cabins are the epitome of camping in style. This super chic hideaway for your outdoor-loving dog will be a great resting place for them after you’ve gone on an adventurous hike. It even has an adorable little balcony for your pup to watch some squirrels from as they lay on the super comfy bed.

03 Mid-Century Modern Bungalow Courtesy of Vrbo Everyone will be super jealous of your dog living in this mid-century modern home. It comes with a swimming pool and a succulent garden. Let’s not forget the design is Insta-worthy as well with its grassy green roof. All you’ll need to do is get your pup a pair of 1960s-inspired sunglasses to wear as they lounge inside.

04 Luxe Cabin Courtesy of Vrbo Give the gift of cottagecore to your dog this holiday season with this luxe cabin doghouse. This dog-sized chalet is the perfect place to take warm naps in the wintertime. Even the faux fireplace detail inside brings that extra bit of coziness your pup needs to life. Just get them a dog cardigan and throw on some Taylor Swift music to really get them into the chill mode.