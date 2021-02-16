Black History Month is upon us, and there are so many enriching and eye-opening virtual Black History Month events you can participate in, learn from, and enjoy. Attending these Black History Month online experiences is not only a way to pay tribute to and learn more about the accomplishments of past trailblazers, but it also allows you to support and celebrate Black voices and businesses. Whether you choose an online guided tour of New York City’s historical Harlem neighborhood — where famous musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Marvin Gaye performed — or sign up for a Black History Month-themed cooking class, there’s something for everyone to experience.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the history that surrounds this month, you have plenty of free online options to do so. In addition to tuning in to virtual cooking classes and jeopardy events, you can level up your knowledge by taking MasterClass’s first-ever free class — Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love. In addition, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) brought back their virtual experience from last year, the Searchable Museum. Through the Searchable Museum, you can explore the history and culture of Black history through different stories and exhibitions. After completing your virtual visit to the Smithsonian, tune into an impactful history lesson or join a Black History Month virtual paint party.

Celebrating Black History Month virtually might be a change if you traditionally attend in-person screenings, parades, or festivals with friends and family. However, these Black History Month online events will bring a great variety of meaningful and educational experiences right into your home so you can be aware, involved, and inspired — today, and every day moving forward.

01 Learn TikTok Dances For Black History Month FG Trade/E+/Getty Images As part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations this year, the city is hosting a TikTok dance class taught by choreographer and dancer Jamal Josef. TikTok has been called out before for not giving proper credit to the Black creators who have come up with so many of the platform’s most viral dances. That’s why this class taught by Josef will be a fun way to celebrate Black History Month as you’ll be learning the latest TikTok choreography that’s all over your FYP while also supporting the Black creators who came up with the routines. The class on Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. PT is also totally free. You just need to register online to receive the event link.

02 Check Out The NMAAHC’s Latest Exhibition To Educate Yourself Launched in November 2021, the NMAAHC’s Searchable Museum allows you to explore some of their exhibitions online in the comfort of your own home. Right now, you can check out the Slavery & Freedom exhibit through videos hosted by NMAAHC Curator Mary Elliott. The museum also has two virtual story experiences to educate yourself even more. The Lesser-Known Stories experience shines a light on historical African American figures like James McCune Smith, the first African American physician. The Present to Past story experience allows you to travel through time as you explore the systemic inequalities in areas like health and housing over time. For example, you can see how Black Americans were treated differently during past pandemics of the 1700s and even now with the COVID-19 pandemic. You could also follow the museum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook as they’re always posting stories about Black figures and how they made history in the United States.

03 This Walking Tour Will Transport You To New York City's Historical Harlem Neighborhood ToursByLocals is hosting virtual walking tours of Harlem throughout the month of February. In an hour and a half, licensed guide Ibrahima D. will share Harlem's culture and history with viewers. A Q&A session is included with the tour, so you can ask any questions you might have about the origins of this NYC neighborhood and walk away more informed about its historical landmarks. For $179 per tour, you and your family (up to 10 people per purchase) can virtually explore Hotel Theresa, which was frequented by human rights activist Malcolm X, and the Apollo Theater, where famous musicians like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Marvin Gaye performed. You will also learn more about the role New York City played as part of the secret network of routes, people, and places the Underground Railroad used to help enslaved people escape to free states in the late 1700s through the 1800s.

04 This Black History MasterClass Lesson Is So Informative (And Free) For the first time ever MasterClass is offering free streaming of one of their classes. During February, the online education subscription platform is allowing anyone to stream their Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love three-part series for free on IMDb TV or Amazon Prime for members. The Black history lesson includes 38 videos taught by seven Black thought leaders who talk about the past, present, and future of race in America. For the past, that includes a lesson taught by Nikole Hannah-Jones on the foundation of American capitalism, which stems from slavery of Black people in the South. One of the present lessons includes a discussion with Jelani Cobb and Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw on the “Say Her Name” movement that raises awareness for Black female victims. If you’re really looking to immerse yourself in a virtual Black History Month lesson, this is the one for you. It’ll also keep you busy all month long as the entire series is almost eight hours long.

05 This Black History Month Virtual Jeopardy Game Tests Your Knowledge Want to test your Black history knowledge? This virtual Black History Month Jeopardy game is just the event for you, and it’s free. On Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. ET, you’ll be tested on how much you know about the contributions of African Americans in the United States. Since, in the past, many Black historical figures haven’t been given proper credit for their contributions and history has been whitewashed, this trivia night is a great way to give recognition to those who deserve it while also educating yourself. Get a team together and register now to receive the Zoom link.

06 This Fried Chicken Dinner Cooking Class Supports Food Equity vgajic/E+/Getty Images On Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, join Seward Community Co-op — a community group that advocates for food equity for all races, classes, and genders — for a special Black History Month edition of its free online traditional Sunday dinner experience. Learn the steps to make a delicious meal of fried chicken, mac and cheese, and sweet mashed yams. Yum! Addie DeMery, one of Seward Co-op's own cooks, will share this Sunday dinner recipe you can prepare yourself from the comfort of your own kitchen. By the end of the night, you will leave with the skills to add a tasty new dish to your weeknight rotation. RSVP to save your spot and master this delicious recipe by adding your contact information for the Zoom link.

07 This Black History Month Paint Party Lets You Celebrate Your Artistic Side Grab your brushes and something to sip on, because it’s time for a Black History Month sip and paint party. The Cooking and Canvas Creations, LLC and City of Stonecrest Leisure Services have joined together for this special Black History Month paint party. By registering online for free, you’ll get to join the virtual event held on Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. You’ll also have your choice of two canvas options. However, you will need to pick up your paint supply kit in person before the event. If you’re not local, last year, Paint and Sip Live hosted a few Black History Month virtual paint parties that included a Black History Hip Hop Night event. This year, they’re offering a few Hip Hop Night events during Black History Month that you can join as well with all supplies delivered to your door.

08 This Meditation And Black History Lesson Will Let You Connect With The Past If you’re looking for something more relaxing for Black History Month, you may want to join this virtual guided meditation and storytelling series. In this free experience, Dr. Jeremiah Pearcey will take you through a meditative journey of four periods of African American History. The four periods include the racial revolution of the 1800s, the Jim Crow and Black Codes era, the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and the current fight for equality during lockdown. Instead of just listening to the stories, you’ll connect more with them as you meditate. Register now for your spot in this event taking place on Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.