Vera Bradley has something magical to share just in time for the fall. The company most known for their adorably quilted bags and colorful designs is releasing its third Harry Potter collection to pay homage to everyone’s favorite wizard. However, this time, the Vera Bradley X Harry Potter collection invites you to venture away from Hogwarts by featuring some of your favorite magical creatures from the series. The all-new Forbidden Forest Collection from Vera Bradley highlights characters like Hedwig, Buckbeak, and Fang on different totes, crossbody bags, and duffel bags — and you’ll want to spend all your galleons on the lineup.
There’s even a cozy robe featuring the Forbidden Forest pattern that is perfect for fall movie nights with your besties. Now that the Harry Potter films are all on HBO Max, it’s the perfect opportunity to rewatch the entire series from start to finish while wrapped up in a Harry Potter fleece throw. If you’re going back to school, this collection also has everything you need — from on-theme notebooks to backpacks — to succeed and be a real Hermione this semester.
If you’re ready to accio this entire lineup, you’re in luck, because the Vera Bradley X Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Collection is currently available in stores and online. Browse around like you’re shopping in Diagon Alley with your Hogwarts’ shopping list. While there’s a lot to see in the entire collection, here are just a few highlights that are muggle must-haves.
